Forcible weddings lead to wives killing husbands

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Aug 25, 2022, 11:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2022, 12:11 am IST
In once instance, K. Shyamala from Siddipet, a newly-married 19-year-old, with her boyfriend as the accomplice, allegedly killed her husband, K. Chandrasekhar, 24. She showed it as a natural death. (Representational Image/Twitter)
Hyderabad: Forced marriages and the desire to have money or continue an old affair has driven some housewives to kill their husbands, in certain cases with the assistance of their boyfriends.

In once instance, K. Shyamala from Siddipet, a newly-married 19-year-old, with her boyfriend as the accomplice, allegedly killed her husband, K. Chandrasekhar, 24. She showed it as a natural death.

It later came to light that she had strangled Chandrashekar. Police alleged that her parents forced Shyamala to get married to Chandrasekhar even though she was in a relationship with 20-year-old Siva Kumar.

"Shyamala told us that her parents had forced her to get married to Chandrasekhar as he was comfortably placed and had many assets. Even after her marriage, Shyamala was in touch with Siva Kumar. They both hatched a plan to kill Chandrasekhar," said Siddipet II town inspector Ravi Kumar.

The incident took place in Siddipet on April 28 but it came to light after family members of the victim approached the police. Chandrasekhar's mother Mannavva has suspected her daughter-in-law's behavior all along.

Similarly, Nimmala Sandhya, 30, a mid-day meal supplier at a government school in Brahmahana Vellimala in Munugode, had an illegal affair with a teacher Chintapally Balakrishna, working in the same school. She attempted to kill her husband Nimmala Linga Swamy by hiring assassins, whom she paid Rs 11 lakh.

Nalgonda police arrested nine persons including the key accused and hired supari gang members for attempting to kill a husband, who suffered serious injuries but has survived.

Nalgonda SP Rema Rajewari said the nine accused, who were arrested by Nalgonda police, are in jail.

 

