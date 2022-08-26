Cops appeal to public, media to not exaggerate communal tensions in Hyderabad

The city police identified sensitive areas outside the Old City and are keeping a close watch there to ensure no protests, or untoward incidents occur. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The city police on Thursday appealed to citizens and media outlets not to exaggerate the protests against Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh.

Addressing a press meet, additional commissioner of police D.S. Chauhan said, “Aberrations are observed everywhere in society, but how to project it really matters. I urge the media to project news in positive angle that will not create panic in society.”

When questioned on incidents of violence, Chauhan refrained from revealing details of arrests, lathi-charge or investigation. He said that police officials holding more senior posts were authorised to comment on the issue.

Chauhan said that the sole purpose of the press meet was to make his point about publishing reports to minimise any conflict. Sources said that Chauhan is the city police’s incharge of an advisory committee on media affairs.