153rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,110,761

69,028

Recovered

2,238,899

62,858

Deaths

57,715

953

Maharashtra68338348827122253 Tamil Nadu3793853193276517 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
Nation Crime 25 Aug 2020 Pakistan violates ce ...
Nation, Crime

Pakistan violates ceasefire, Army retaliates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 25, 2020, 9:47 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2020, 9:47 am IST
Nakas or makeshift checkpoints are laid on roads in the frontier and their locations changed randomly on daily basis
Security personnel patrol the streets at Lal Chowk Srinagar. — PTI photo
 Security personnel patrol the streets at Lal Chowk Srinagar. — PTI photo

The Army on Monday said that the Pakistani troops again targeted the Indian forward areas with small arms and mortar guns in Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) earlier during the day.

A defence spokesman in winter capital Jammu said that the Indian Army retaliated “befittingly” to the “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by using the same caliber weapons.

 

The spokesman said that the firing and shelling from across the de facto border in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri started at 1.30 pm and was going on when reports last came in. “Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars,” he said adding that there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side.

The police sources said that the Army together with J&K police, Border Security Force (BSF)  and various Central armed police forces have beefed the security up in frontier districts of entire Jammu region including Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri to ensure that no militants sneak in these areas from across the LoC or International Border.

 

Nakas or makeshift checkpoints are laid on roads in the frontier and their locations changed randomly on daily basis, the sources said.

...
Tags: pakistan infiltrators, pakistan ceasefire violation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Rahul's backroom control and inaccessibility caused dissent in Congress

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (C) leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning within the scope of the investigation of the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Rhea Chakraborty not yet summoned by CBI, says her lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: AP)

Statements attributed to Geelani false, fabricated: Family

JP Nadda (PTI photo)

BJP Chief Nadda targets DMK, Stalin hits back



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mumbai police helping Rhea Chakraborty: Sushant father's lawyer tells SC

Rhea Chakraborty (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

Cops keep an eye on former sidekicks of gangster Nayeem

File photo of gangster Nayeem, who was killed by the Telangana police in 2016.

BJP activists rush in their resignations after militants kill sarpanch in Kulgam

CRPF vehicles stationed at Lal Chowk on the first day of the two-day curfew in Srinagar. — PTI photo

Jagityal man who posted false rumours about KCR's health from Saudi, held at airport

Representational image (AP)

Private hospital charged me 1.15 lakh per day without proper medication: Woman Doctor

Police personnel instruct people to maintain social distancing as they wait for their turn to give swab samples for COVID-19 test, outside a Hospital in Hyderabad. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham