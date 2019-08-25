Nation Crime 25 Aug 2019 Chennai techie extor ...
Nation, Crime

Chennai techie extorted nude images from women promising jobs, arrested

ANI
Published Aug 25, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 9:24 am IST
A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the woman's complaint.
A Chennai-based software engineer has been arrested for allegedly luring several women with a front-office job at a five-star hotel in return for their nude photos, police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)
 A Chennai-based software engineer has been arrested for allegedly luring several women with a front-office job at a five-star hotel in return for their nude photos, police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A Chennai-based software engineer has been arrested for allegedly luring several women with a front-office job at a five-star hotel in return for their nude photos, police said on Saturday.

Pradeep, an employee of reputed IT company in Chennai, was arrested on August 22 on the complaint of a city-based woman.

 

Over 60 nude photos of several women were found on his mobile phone, the police said.

The complainant had said that Pradeep approached her on the pretext of providing her job in a five-star hotel and asked her to send her naked pictures.

"First he asked the woman to send her normal photos but later sought nudes claiming that the hotel wanted to know in detail about her body structure. She believed him and sent the pictures after which the man stopped responding to her," Miyapur Circle Inspector S Venkatesh told ANI.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused lured several women on pretext of providing them with a job and collected their photos.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the woman's complaint.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody. The police are investigating the case to ascertain how many women were lured by the accused.

...
Tags: chennai, techie, fake, jobs, police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Extending helping hand to people whosoever needed shall be appreciated. (Photo: File)

Action against terrorists to continue in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Squally weather is likely to prevail along and off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representional Image)

Heavy rainfall alert for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan; predicts IMD

Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley passed away in quick succession in August 2019, in a span of 18 days, leaving a void in the party that may be difficult to fill for a long time to come. (Photo: AFP)

From Vajpayee to Jaitley, demise of BJP stalwarts leaves void in Indian polity

The committee had decided to break away from the past practice of waiting for the affected state to submit a memorandum seeking a central assessment. (Photo: PTI)

Send central team to assess flood situation in state: Punjab CM urges Amit Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Furore over alleged misuse of TTD funds

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Visakhapatnam: Renowned telugu writer hangs herself

In one her two suicide notes, she said that she was depres-sed and held no one responsible for her death.

Labourer gets life term for killing contractor in Maharashtra

Annoyed over not getting his money back despite repeated demands, Gautam stabbed Khan to death with a knife at a construction site in Ghodbunder Road area in May 2015. (Photo: Representational)

Suspected terrorist detained in Kerala; Navy, state on high alert

Photo: Representational image

Swarupanandendra Saraswati condemns propaganda

Swaroopanandendra Saraswati
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham