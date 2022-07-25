Investigation agencies brainstorm over containing cybercrimes

Hyderabad: City police commissioner C.V. Anand on Monday inaugurated a five-day national workshop on dark web investigators at Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA). Officials from central and state police investigation agencies from across the country are attending the workshop.

The steep rise in cybercrimes and the perpetrators resorting to sophisticated attacks through deep and dark web, hacking and crypto currencies have made it a tough digital terrain for law enforcement agencies to investigate as most of the crimes are committed from remotely located countries.

To deal with this alarming trend, the state intelligence department, in association with convergence Innovation Labs, which collaborated with former cop and mentor from UK, Mark Bentley, to synergise the capacity-building program for Telangana police personnel, Anand said.

Addressing the trainees, Anand said that state police have launched digital initiatives in policing. It has trained thousands of police officers. He mentioned the 15 types of cyber frauds, including loan apps, and how it had become difficult to nail the perpetrators.

"Detection in the Mahesh Bank hacking case and the Xsilica e-payment gateway hacking case show that it is possible to investigate such cases but they require expertise and resources. Even narcotic drugs are being trafficked using the dark web in Telangana,” he said.