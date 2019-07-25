Nation Crime 25 Jul 2019 Telangana woman pois ...
Nation, Crime

Telangana woman poisons 3 dogs; FIR registered

ANI
Published Jul 25, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
'The dead bodies of the animals have been shifted to the veterinary hospital for Post-Mortem,' said police.
A case was lodged against a woman here on Wednesday for allegedly poisoning three dogs. (Representational Image)
 A case was lodged against a woman here on Wednesday for allegedly poisoning three dogs. (Representational Image)

Ranga Reddy: A case was lodged against a woman here on Wednesday for allegedly poisoning three dogs.

"Yesterday evening we received a complaint from a person named Ghouse. The complainant said that he works in a farmhouse in Chinna Manglaram area of Moinabad where a woman named Padma earlier used to work as a supervisor. She was removed by the owner of the farmhouse in the month of January 2019. Later, she visited the farmhouse two to three times but Ghouse didn't allow her to enter. Padma came to the farmhouse again on July 16 and has fed some biscuits to the three dogs. The three dogs were later found dead," Moinabad police said.

 

"Ghouse alleged that Padma would have fed some poison along with biscuits to the dogs, which led to their death. A case has been registered under section 429 of the IPC. The dead bodies of the animals have been shifted to the veterinary hospital for Post-Mortem. The exact reason will be known once the post-mortem report comes," said Police.

Further probe is on.

...
Tags: telangana, dogs, murder, fir, police
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

An FIR was registered against Arvind Singh, Katghar Mandal president of BJP, Moradabad, for allegedly misbehaving with the police on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

FIR registered against UP BJP leader for abusing cops

In another statement that could stir controversy, the VHP leader claimed that those born in madarsas grow up to be like Mumbai terror attack mastermind and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: PTI)

Boycott Muslims making Kanwar in Haridwar: Sadhvi Prachi

Weeks after 16 legislators quit the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition and two independents changed sides in favour of the opposition BJP, the HD Kumaraswamy government collapsed on the floor of the Karnataka assembly on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

I am the happiest, says Kumaraswamy after losing trust vote

The four-year old boy, who was kidnapped by unknown persons on Monday evening in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, was reunited with his parents on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Four days after getting kidnapped, 4-year-old Andhra boy reunites with parents



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Butter astronauts: Ohio state fair remembers Apollo 11 moon landing in unique way

The display features a life-size sculpture of Wapakoneta native Armstrong saluting the American flag after planting it on the moon’s surface as he stands beside a lunar module. (Photo: AP)
 

Flexi fare applicable to only 141 trains: Piyush Goyal

Overall there has been no loss of traffic by Indian Railways to other modes of transport like airlines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

5 interesting facts about Priti Patel, Britain's new interior minister

Priti Patel resigned as International Development minister in November 2017. (Photo: File)
 

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law in Boris Johnson's cabinet

Johnson, who has in the past described himself as a "son-in-law of India" by virtue of his now estranged wife Marina Wheeler's Indian mother - Dip Kaur, has stressed that the UK's relationship with India must run deeper than just trade. (Photo: AFP)
 

Insect infused delicacies serve as mainstream culinary delight

The restaurant serves mopane worm polenta fries and black fly larvae chickpea croquettes paired with a mopane hummus and topped off with a sprinkle of dried mealworms. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sajid Javid becomes first Pakistan-origin UK Finance Minister

Sajid Javid became Britain's first ethnic minority finance minister on Wednesday, capping off an unlikely rise from a humble start on a street dubbed the country's worst to holding the purse strings for the world's fifth-biggest economy. (Photo: Twitter/ Sajid Javid)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Andhra woman kills drunkard husband over domestic violence

A woman allegedly killed her alcoholic husband in Sircilla village of Pedabayalu Mandal here on Tuesday night after he came home drunk and assaulted her. (Representational Image)

Tirunelveli: Three teams to probe Nellai triple murder

The investigating team also picked up Prabhu, a close relative of Uma Maheshwari for interrogation, as Prabhu reportedly had a heated argument with Uma Maheshwari and her husband over their ancestral property, over which they had a long-drawn dispute.

Hyderabad: Cops arrest gang which stole vehicle with Rs 3.6 crore cash

The police managed to recover Rs 2.89 crore, gold ornaments weighing about 350 grams and one car from the accused. (Representional Image)

Tribal man accused of selling hooch `commits suicide'

A police team reached the spot after being alerted about the alleged suicide and sent the body for autopsy. (Photo: Representational)

Watch: Chennai students brandishing sickle chasing another group, 7 injured

Students of Pachaiyappa's have created controversies in the past as well. (Photo: ANI | video screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham