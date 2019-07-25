Nation Crime 25 Jul 2019 Andhra woman kills d ...
Andhra woman kills drunkard husband over domestic violence

ANI
Published Jul 25, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 9:23 am IST
According to the police, on the night of the incident, Bonjibabu came home drunk and started beating his wife.
Visakhapatnam: A woman allegedly killed her alcoholic husband in Sircilla village of Pedabayalu Mandal here on Tuesday night after he came home drunk and assaulted her.

The deceased has been identified as Bonjibabu (44), who was a habitual drinker and used to beat his wife Ballamma, police said.

 

According to the police, on the night of the incident, Bonjibabu came home drunk and started beating his wife. In self-defence, she said she grabbed an axe nearby and accidentally hit her husband and he immediately fell on the ground.

The locals called an ambulance around 11:30 pm. The ambulances crew confirmed the death and carried the body to the hospital. Police were also informed.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

Tags: andhra pradesh, murder, police, violence
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


