Secunderabad station protests: Main conspirators arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jun 25, 2022, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2022, 1:37 pm IST
Subbao Rao planned and executed the riot by provoking the aspirants
Avula Subba Rao with aspirant Shiva Kumar, the photo shared in their Hakeempet Soldiers Group’ on June 16, a day before the riots. (Photo by arrangement)
Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) confirmed the arrest of Avula Subba Rao, the main conspirator who provoked the Army aspirants and provided logistics, along with his henchmen, Malla Reddy, Shiva Kumar, and Beesi Reddy for the rampage and riot at Secunderabad Railway Station on June 17. Rao paid Rs 35,000 and looked after the flex works, coordinated the plan while staying at a lodge a day before the attack, said the officials.

The aspirants initially wanted to take out a rally to the Secunderabad ARO (Army Recruitment Office) but due to the provokation by Avula Subba Rao and seeing the violence at other states, they planned and executed the Secunderabad Railway Station riot, which was funded by Subba Rao and his men.

Subbao Rao planned and executed the riot by provoking the aspirants as the Defence Academies will be at risk of closure due to the Agnipath scheme. “The physically selected aspirants were trained in their academy and were waiting for a written exam. Due to the new scheme, they will lose a huge amount of money. To create an impact on the Indian Government to recall the Agnipath scheme, he chose to support the agitators and provided logistics. Subba Rao gave instructions to his associates and other group members to delete all WhatsApp groups from their mobiles and also exit from the groups,” said the Superintendent of GRP, B. Anuradha.

 

Avula Subba Rao had earlier worked in the Army as a Nursing Assistant and came out of service in 2011. “He is aware of the Army recruitment procedures and rallies. He started Sai Defense Academy in 2014 at Narasaraopet of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He also attends the rallies and rents out the function halls near by the physical test centre by keeping his assistants, who bring the ones qualified in the test. They then train them about the medical test to be conducted the next morning and assure the job by their coaching in their academy. They also pay some money to these aspirants,” said the official.

 

The gang was booked under sections 143, 147, 324, 307, 435, 427, 448, 336, 332, 341, 120 (B), 201 r/w 149 of the IPC, sections 147, 145 (C), 150, 151, 152, 153, 154, 155, 156, 174 (A), 162, 164, 166 of the Railway Act and sections 3 and 4 of PDPP (Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act) Act, along with section 174 of CrPC by the Secunderabad Railway Police. “Investigation is in progress to identify the other Defence academy directors who were supported for this incident,” added the police.

