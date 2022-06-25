  
Nation Crime 25 Jun 2022 Riot plotted to save ...
Nation, Crime

Riot plotted to save coaching centres: GRP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jun 25, 2022, 11:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2022, 1:00 am IST
The motive behind the riot was to make sure the Union government withdrew Agnipath scheme so that his coaching academies could run
Subba Rao is aware of the Army recruitment procedures and rallies and had started Sai Defence Academy in 2014 at Narasaraopet of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. — Representational image/DC
 Subba Rao is aware of the Army recruitment procedures and rallies and had started Sai Defence Academy in 2014 at Narasaraopet of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD: The prime accused in the June 17 anti-Agnipath riot case that took place in Secunderabad railway station Avula Subba Rao earlier worked in the Army as a nursing assistant and retired from the service in 2011, according to the police. He was officially arrested along with his henchmen, Malla Reddy, Shiva Kumar and Beesi Reddy on Friday.

The motive behind the riot was to make sure the Union government withdrew its Agnipath scheme so that his coaching academies could run without losing money, said the superintendent of the Government Railway Police (GRP), B. Anuradha. 

“Subba Rao planned and executed the riot by provoking the aspirants as his defence academies will be at risk of closure due to the Agnipath scheme. The physically selected aspirants were trained in his academy and were waiting for a written exam. Due to the new scheme, they will lose a huge amount of money. To create an impact on the Indian government to repeal the Agnipath scheme, he chose to support the agitators and provided logistics,” said the official. 

Subba Rao is aware of the Army recruitment procedures and rallies and had started Sai Defence Academy in 2014 at Narasaraopet of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. “He also attends the rallies and rents out function halls near by the physical test centre and train the job aspirants about the medical test to be conducted the next morning. They also pay some money to these aspirants,” said the official. 

 

During the start of their coaching, the aspirants deposit original certificates and sign a bond for Rs 3 lakhs to be paid after getting the job. The academy returns their original certificates only after the amount is paid and earns huge money through recruitments. 

“In the 2019 Army recruitment, rallies were held and candidates were given coaching by the academies for a written exam. Due to Covid-19, the exam was not conducted and postponed several times. The academies and Army aspirants gave representations several times to AROs (Army Recruitment Office) for conducting CEE exam. The students created many WhatsApp groups and shared updates about the CEE. In May 2022, the academy and the aspirants took out a rally and gave the representations to AROs,” added the police. 

 

However, as the Union government announced about the Agnipath scheme on 14 June and declared that they were not going to conduct CEE to the physical test qualifiers, agitations took place in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar leading to violence and burning of trains. “Their plan was to carry out another rally to the ARO in Secunderabad but they were provoked by Subba Rao and others to riot and protest at the Secunderabad railway station,” said the official. 

Cases were booked under sections 143, 147, 324, 307, 435, 427, 448, 336, 332, 341, 120 (B), 201 r/w 149 of the IPC, sections 147, 145 (C), 150, 151, 152, 153, 154, 155, 156, 174 (A), 162, 164, 166 of the Railway Act and sections 3 and 4 of PDPP (Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act) Act, along with section 174 of CrPC by the Secunderabad Railway Police. “Investigation is in progress to identify the other defence academy directors who supported this riot,” added the police.

...
Tags: june 17 anti-agnipath riot case, avula subba rao
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 26 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file image)

Prime Minister heads for G7, to meet 12 world leaders

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray comes out of Sena Bhavan after Shiv Sena's meeting, at Dadar in Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Uddhav warns legal action as Sena rebels float a new block

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

Modi to spend two days in Hyderabad during BJP meet

Mekapati Vikram Reddy (second from left) — By arrangement

YSRC confident of easy win in Atmakur by-poll



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Jahangirpuri violence: ED registers money laundering case against accused

Security forces personnel stand guard as girls walk to school in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 22, 2022. (PTI)

Jahangirpuri riots main conspirators held: Cops

Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

Aryan Khan (PTI)

Patiala clashes: Key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested

: A policeman fires in air to maintain law after a clash broke out between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, (PTI Photo)

Prophet row: 2 killed, many critically injured as violence rocks Jharkhand's Ranchi

A policeman fires in the air to disperse people protesting over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi, Friday. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->