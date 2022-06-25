  
Gujarat ATS detains Teesta Setlavad

Published Jun 25, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
FIR named Setalvad and former police officers R.B. Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt for allegedly forging documents related to 2002 Gujarat riots
Activist Teesta Setalvad at Santacruz police station after being detained by Gujarat police, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI)
  Activist Teesta Setalvad at Santacruz police station after being detained by Gujarat police, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Gujarat anti-terrorist squad (ATS) on Saturday detained activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai in connection with an FIR registered against her in Ahmedabad. She was taken to Mumbai’s Santacruz police station for further procedure. According to reports, later she was taken to Ahmedabad.

The FIR named Ms. Setalvad and former police officers R.B. Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt for allegedly forging documents related to 2002 Gujarat riots and producing forged documents in various fora.

The Gujarat ATS’s action comes a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and others in the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases. Ms. Setalvad’s NGO had supported the petitioner Zakia Jafri throughout her legal battle. Ms. Jafri’s husband Ehsan Jafri was killed during the riots.

A police officer from Santacruz police station said Setalvad was picked up by the Gujarat ATS from her Santacruz residence. “We provided the assistance sought by them,” he added.

Setalvad has filed a complaint against the Gujarat ATS, saying they barged into her house and assaulted her. She was prevented from contacting her lawyer, the activist said, adding that she fears for her life.

 

