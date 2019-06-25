Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 25 Jun 2019 Vegetable vendor sta ...
Nation, Crime

Vegetable vendor stabs customer to death over Rs 10 dispute in Mumbai, held

ANI
Published Jun 25, 2019, 11:30 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 11:30 am IST
The accused stabbed Hanif several times on his neck and hands before fleeing the spot, the police said.
A dispute broke out between the man and a vegetable vendor which escalated to such a level that the latter stabbed him with his vegetable knife. (Representational Image)
 A dispute broke out between the man and a vegetable vendor which escalated to such a level that the latter stabbed him with his vegetable knife. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A vegetable vendor was arrested for allegedly stabbing his customer to death over a dispute on payment of Rs 10 in Dadar area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Soni Lal Mahonto, Dadar Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Gawker said.

 

The deceased, Mohammed Hanif, had gone to purchase vegetable in a market in Dadar area of the city around 11 pm on Monday when the incident took place.

A dispute broke out between the man and a vegetable vendor which escalated to such a level that the latter stabbed him with his vegetable knife. The accused stabbed Hanif several times on his neck and hands before fleeing the spot, the police said.

"As soon as we were informed about the incident, we reached the spot and rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," Gawker said.

Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case of murder against the accused and initiated an investigation in the matter.

...
Tags: vendor, murder, dispute, customer
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Balakrishnan, who addressed the media after a meeting of the party’s state committee, said he came to know about the complaint only after a court sent a notice to his house in January. (Photo: PTI)

‘No one tried to settle rape allegation against my son,' says Kerala CPI(M) leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is committed to further improving urban infrastructure and will leave no stone unturned to fulfil the dream of housing for all. (Photo: File)

We are committed to further improving urban infrastructure: PM Modi

She also skipped the swearing-in ceremony of the new government last month and did not attend the June 15 NITI Aayog meeting. (Photo: File)

Country has gone through 'Super Emergency' in last 5 yrs: Mamata attacks Modi govt

A video and some photographs of the policemen frisking people and checking their vehicles with one policeman pointing a gun at them, forcing them to stand motionless in hands-up position has gone viral on various social media platforms. (Photo: ANI)

Hands up! UP's Badaun police frisk people at gunpoint, see video



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Paris ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s wedding

Priyanka and Nick in Paris. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Wanted safer, better life for her’: Mother of Indian girl who died in Arizona desert

The girl, identified as Gurupreet Kaur, died in a remote desert area west of Lukeville, Arizona, a US border town 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Tucson, after her mother left her with other Indian migrants she was travelling with to go in search of water, a medical examiner and US Border Patrol said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Did you know Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home cost 2.7 million euros

The royal family carried out more than 3,200 official engagements in Britain and around the world in the financial year to April. (Photo: AFP)
 

PRV sirens to play 'Jagte Raho' tune to alert public in Lucknow

The sirens will be used to alert the people in the area and if found to be successful, the recorded messages can be applied to other areas such as traffic management as well. (Photo: ANI)
 

Expensive Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro price explained

The rear is where the magic will happen and these are the reasons for the drastic increase in price of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.
 

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

Shanti, a farmer, says: ‘Eight to 10 years ago, we decided to divert wastewater to ponds and this measure has rejuvenated the water level and has made farming easier.’ (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

19-yr-old Hyd girl commits suicide after being counselled for excessive use of mobile

State police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and have sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. (Representational Image)

‘Depressed’ techie, mother commit suicide in Mumbai, bodies found in bed

When police entered the flat, they found the decomposed bodies of the two lying on beds. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: 17-year-old girl takes her own life

When the victim’s mother opened the door forcefully, she found the victim had hang herself from the ceiling with the help of saree. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Police bust cocaine gang in city

The excise cops were successful in tracing the route through which cocaine was being smuggled and could trace out the kingpin named Lucky, who was operating from Nigeria. Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise in Hyderabad, C. Vivekananda Reddy, “As per preliminary information, the main accused Lucky is supplying cocaine to one gang operating from Mumbai and led by Dandy and another gang operating from Bangalore led by Ebuka.” (Representational Image)

Driver steals SUV as the passenger steps out at ORR

During the early hours on Monday when the SUV reached the area bordering Keesara and Shameerpet, Vishwanath Swami asked the driver to pull over as he had to answer nature’s call. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham