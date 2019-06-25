19-yr-old Hyd girl commits suicide after being counselled for excessive use of mobile

State police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and have sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: 19-year-old girl Shravani committed suicide here allegedly after being "counselled" by her parents for excessive use of mobile phone.

The girl was allegedly counselled by her mother on Monday, following which she committed suicide.

"Today evening, a 19-year-old old girl, Shravani, committed suicide after being counselled by her mother for excessive use of mobile phone. However, a case is being registered under Section 174 CrPC, the exact reason will be known only after the investigation is completed," officials at the Panjagutta police station told ANI.

Further details are awaited.