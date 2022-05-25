Nation Crime 25 May 2022 Family of deceased t ...
Nation, Crime

Family of deceased to oppose YSRC MLC’s bail plea

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 25, 2022, 8:34 am IST
Updated May 25, 2022, 9:03 am IST
Former Amalapuram MP G.V. Harsha Kumar alleged that Anantha Udaya Bhaskar is a ganja smuggler and illegally exports “Rubi Pearls”
According to family members of deceased Subrahmanyam, police are not conducting any independent investigation.
 According to family members of deceased Subrahmanyam, police are not conducting any independent investigation.

KAKINADA: Family members of Veedhi Subrahmanyam (24), who has reportedly been killed by ruling YSRC MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar, are planning to file a case in court that their version be heard before granting bail to the legislator.

In support of their contention, they are pointing to the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, wherein the former MP’s daughter Sunitha Reddy had filed a petition that her version be heard by the court concerned.

 

Currently, according to family members of deceased Subrahmanyam, police are not conducting any independent investigation. They are merely repeating what the MLC has stated in his confession statement. The family contends that in the process, police are trying to dilute and divert focus of the case. Hence, they too should be heard by the court.

The family members on Tuesday have signed court papers mentioning that Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Association (APCLA) state president Muppala Subba Rao will argue the case on main accused Udaya Bhaskar not being granted bail.

 

Subba Rao has forthwith met Kakinada district collector Krithika Sukla and submitted a representation to her expressing doubts over the investigation. He told her that Kakinada superintendent of police M. Ravindranath Babu or the investigation officer of the case have not probed the incident at all. They have only written what the accused has confessed to them.

The lawyer pointed out that watchman of the apartment, where police says the incident took place, has made it clear that no such thing had happened on the night of May 19.

Meanwhile, police are believed to be ignoring the previous criminal history of the MLC.

 

Former Amalapuram MP G.V. Harsha Kumar alleged that Anantha Udaya Bhaskar is a ganja smuggler and illegally exports “Rubi Pearls.” The lawyer for deceased Subrahmanyam’s family Subba Rao has pointed out that the accused had been a rowdy sheeter till 2019.

Subba Rao has contended that police should make the MLC’s previous criminal history part of their remand report. But this is not being done deliberately in case of Udaya Bhaskar. The lawyer thus demanded that a CBI probe be ordered into the incident.

Kakinada superintendent of police Ravindranath Babu has maintained that past criminal history of the MLC will be probed only if it has some relevance to the present case.

 

...
Tags: ysrc mlc bail plea, subrahmanyam family mlc bail, ysrc mlc ganja smuggler, ananta udaya bhaskar rowdy-sheeter
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 25 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Of the city's overall housing sales, Hyderabad displayed the highest demand for luxury (17%) and ultra-luxury (8%) segment homes priced above INR 2.5 Cr. (Representational image: Youtube)

Hyderabad sees highest demand for luxury houses in percentage terms

The minister accompanied by government chief whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar inaugurated the Rs 2.14 crore CT Scan machine at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Hanamkonda on Tuesday. — DC Image

Global level medical services to be provided in Warangal, says Errabelli

YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar — ysrcongresspartymandapeta.blogspot.com

Evidence accumulating against MLC Anantha Babu

The leader pointed to incidents in Adilabad district, where private schools with political support are also encroaching upon government land. — Representational image/DC

Parties keep watch on shady deals of leaders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Maharashtra ATS arrests ‘LeT recruiter’ from Pune

To connect the youth with LET, Junaid had allegedly created five accounts on Facebook with different names. With these accounts, the accused used to post anti-national things and try to connect the youth and provoke them to join the LET, the ATS said. (ANI)

Homes razed after mob in Assam sets police station afire

Batadrava police station set on fire on Saturday (PTI)

40 Chinese booked by Mumbai EOW for fraudulently becoming directors of Indian firms

Among the 60 foreigners against whom the cases are filed, 40 are from China and the rest from Singapore, the UK, Taiwan, the USA, Cyprus, the UAE, and South Korea. (Representational Image/File)

Clashes mar Hanuman Jayanti fete

Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Fresh violence erupts in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, bricks pelted at cops

Delhi Police personnel detain a person, after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->