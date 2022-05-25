Family of deceased to oppose YSRC MLC’s bail plea

According to family members of deceased Subrahmanyam, police are not conducting any independent investigation.

KAKINADA: Family members of Veedhi Subrahmanyam (24), who has reportedly been killed by ruling YSRC MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar, are planning to file a case in court that their version be heard before granting bail to the legislator.

In support of their contention, they are pointing to the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, wherein the former MP’s daughter Sunitha Reddy had filed a petition that her version be heard by the court concerned.

Currently, according to family members of deceased Subrahmanyam, police are not conducting any independent investigation. They are merely repeating what the MLC has stated in his confession statement. The family contends that in the process, police are trying to dilute and divert focus of the case. Hence, they too should be heard by the court.

The family members on Tuesday have signed court papers mentioning that Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Association (APCLA) state president Muppala Subba Rao will argue the case on main accused Udaya Bhaskar not being granted bail.

Subba Rao has forthwith met Kakinada district collector Krithika Sukla and submitted a representation to her expressing doubts over the investigation. He told her that Kakinada superintendent of police M. Ravindranath Babu or the investigation officer of the case have not probed the incident at all. They have only written what the accused has confessed to them.

The lawyer pointed out that watchman of the apartment, where police says the incident took place, has made it clear that no such thing had happened on the night of May 19.

Meanwhile, police are believed to be ignoring the previous criminal history of the MLC.

Former Amalapuram MP G.V. Harsha Kumar alleged that Anantha Udaya Bhaskar is a ganja smuggler and illegally exports “Rubi Pearls.” The lawyer for deceased Subrahmanyam’s family Subba Rao has pointed out that the accused had been a rowdy sheeter till 2019.

Subba Rao has contended that police should make the MLC’s previous criminal history part of their remand report. But this is not being done deliberately in case of Udaya Bhaskar. The lawyer thus demanded that a CBI probe be ordered into the incident.

Kakinada superintendent of police Ravindranath Babu has maintained that past criminal history of the MLC will be probed only if it has some relevance to the present case.