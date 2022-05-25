Evidence accumulating against MLC Anantha Babu

KAKINADA: Six police teams headed by circle inspectors are gathering evidence in the suspicious Veedhi Subrahmanyam death case.

It is now being alleged that Dalit youth Subrahmanyam, once the car driver of ruling YSRC MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar, had been murdered by the latter.

The investigation is under the overall charge of Kakinada DSP V. Bhima Rao.

The DSP told Deccan Chronicle that police teams are gathering CCTV footages from several places mentioned by Anantha Babu during his interrogation for alleged involvement in the murder.

Bhima Rao maintained that the investigation is being done in a transparent and scientific manner. “All evidence will be gathered as to what really happened on the day Subrahmanyam died,” he underlined.