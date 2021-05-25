Caste clashes erupts in Kurnool after youth elopes with girl

The SC youth, who lured her out of her wedlock, took her to Vijayawada and stayed with friends. — Representational image

KURNOOL: An irate mob of villagers threw chili powder in the eyes of Jonnagiri sub-inspector Suresh for his indifference in taking action against a youth who had eloped with a girl. The incident occurred at Pagidirayi village in Tuggali mandal of Kurnool district late Monday evening.

The villagers in retaliation ransacked and damaged houses belonging to SC community a member of the community had eloped with a girl from the BC commnity. About 500 BC families live in Pagidirayi village and most of them are into sub-contract works with Great Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Pathikonda circle inspector Narayana Reddy said that the girl was married to her relative some 10 days back and the newlyweds did not stay together for more than three days.

The SC youth, who lured her out of her wedlock, took her to Vijayawada and stayed with friends. The BC community mounted pressure on the parents of the boy to produce them in the village. Meanwhile, the boy sent vulgar pictures with the girl on Whatsapp to villagers.

Enraged by the blatant provocation, around 200 villagers went to the police station to represent their case. But when the SI did not respond properly, they targeted properties belonging to SCs and started pulling down their houses. At least three houses were completely damaged while some were partially damaged, said Narayana Reddy.

When the SI went to the spot to control the mob, BC women threw chili powder in his eyes.

Following the incident, the revenue divisional officer and DSP visited the village and enquired about the issue. The CI said cases would also be filed against some BC members for causing considerable damage to several houses.