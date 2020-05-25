62nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

138,536

7,111

Recovered

57,692

3,283

Deaths

4,024

156

Maharashtra50231146001635 Tamil Nadu162778324112 Gujarat140636412858 Delhi134186540261 Rajasthan70283848163 Madhya Pradesh66653408290 Uttar Pradesh62683538161 West Bengal36671339272 Andhra Pradesh2780184156 Bihar257470211 Karnataka208965442 Punjab2060189840 Telangana1854109253 Jammu and Kashmir162180921 Odisha13365507 Haryana118476516 Kerala8485206 Assam393584 Jharkhand3701484 Uttarakhand317583 Chandigarh2621794 Chhatisgarh252640 Himachal Pradesh203594 Tripura1941650 Goa66160 Puducherry41120 Manipur3220 Meghalaya14121 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Crime 25 May 2020 Cops crack the case ...
Nation, Crime

Cops crack the case of well murders: A party and a few uninvited guests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILA
Published May 25, 2020, 5:52 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2020, 6:09 pm IST
Sometime on Wednesday night, nine drugged bodies were dragged to the abandoned well and...
The murders by the 'well of death' in Warangal have been a sensation in Telangana.
 The murders by the 'well of death' in Warangal have been a sensation in Telangana.

Warangal: Detectives investigating the mysterious deaths of nine guest workers in rural Warangal in Telangana have determined that they were indeed murders, and zeroed in two men who, they believe, plotted and carried out the crime.

 The bodies of six members of one family and three other workers, were recovered on Wednesday and Thursday.

 

Police investigators said the murders were allegedly plotted by Sanjay Kumar Yadav, a guest worker from Bihar, along with Khatun, son-in-law of Maqsood Alam. Khathun stays in Delhi and ganged up with Yadav, who had a financial dispute with Maqsood Alam.

Police sources said Khatun had separated from Maqsood’s daughter Bushra three years ago after they had had a child.  

Investigations revealed that Sanjay saw an opportunity to execute the plan when Maqsood was celebrating his grandson’s birthday on May 20. He purchased sleeping pills from three medical shops, went to the party uninvited and mixed the tablets in soft drinks.

After all those present at the party fell unconscious, he and an autorickshaw driver Mohan, a resident of Chintal, dragged them to the abandoned well and threw them inside. They took the phones from the victims and disposed them on the outskirts of the city.

Footage from CCTV cameras near the well and call data from the phones of the deceased helped the police identify the killer.

Sources said Sanjay has confessed to the crime. The police may officially arrest the accused after fully interrogating him.

Maqsood Alam, a guest worker from West Bengal, his wife Nisha Alam, their sons Shabaz Alam and Sohail Alam, daughter Bushra Alam, her three-year-old son, guest workers from Bihar Sriram and Shyam and Shakeel, another guest worker from Tripura, were killed.

A forensic expert who studied the crime scene said seven of the bodies had bruises on them, and looked like they had been dragged to the well. The forensic reports are expected in 10 days.

"We have preserved all organs and the same were sent to forensic science laboratory (FSL) for examination... some two or three persons might have been involved in the crime. There are scratch injuries on the bodies," he said.

"It appears that they were thrown into the water... There were no injuries on the child's body. We are awaiting the forensic report (to ascertain) whether they were poisoned. It didn't appear as if they committed suicide," the expert, who performed the post-mortem said.

Police sources said at least two people were picked up for questioning.

The murders came to light when the bodies of the head of the family, his wife, daughter and three-year old grandson were found floating were and fished out on Thursday. On Friday morning, one more body was seen floating following which police pumped out the well and found four more.

The 48-year old Maqsood Alam had migrated from West Bengal over 20 years ago and had settled down here. His family had been staying in two rooms on the premises of the unit, police said.

...
Tags: warangal muders, maqsood alam, migrant workers, telangana murders
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Waiting area at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is modified accroding to social distancing norms as domestic flights are allowed in the state.

No, the paracetamol trick won't work with airport staff anymore

This is perhaps how the coronavirus is slipping through the GHMC's containment zones in Secunderabad. (DC Photo: PS)

Result of relaxed lockdown in Hyderabad: 620 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths in 14 days

Another Maharashtra cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Another Maharashtra cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus

Son, wife of JK Lt Governor's advisor test Covid19 positive. (PTI Photo)

Son, wife of JK Lt Governor's advisor test Covid19 positive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Alleged Al-Qaeda operative being brought to Hyderabad

Ibrahim Zubair Mohammed pleaded guilty to charges of financing the al-Qaeda. (ANI)

Mystery of Warangal's well of death: All nine victims had a party the night before

Image for representation only.

Eager to open up, Karnataka looks only at the good corona numbers

Health workers take a break from screening migrant workers taking buses out of the state at the Majestic bus station in Bengaluru. (DC Photo by Satish B)o Bangalore international center tumkur road to take the migrants to their respective home at Kempegowda Bus station in Bengaluru on Tuesday.Photo Satish.B

Sanitation workers provided requisite protective gears: Centre tells Supreme Court

Police officials get sanitised after dispersing a crowd of migrant workers from outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai. PTI photo

Gujarat girl commits suicide after boyfriend leaks intimate video

Representational Image- ANI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham