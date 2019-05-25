LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Kerala man unzips as woman cabin crew asks him not to smoke on board

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Abdul Shahid Shamsudeen was travelling to New Delhi from a Saudi Airlines aircraft when he allegedly attempted to smoke.
Following the incident, the flight crew filed a complaint with the airport operations control centre and the man was arrested. (Photo: Representational)
 Following the incident, the flight crew filed a complaint with the airport operations control centre and the man was arrested. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: A 24-year-old Kerala man unzipped in front of a woman cabin crew to oppose her request of lighting a cigarette in the flight.

Abdul Shahid Shamsudeen, a resident of Kottayam was travelling to New Delhi from a Saudi Airlines aircraft when he allegedly attempted to smoke, Hindustan Times reported.

 

“As told by others present in the plane, when a woman cabin crew asked the man to put the cigarette back, he refused and abused her verbally. When the woman called other cabin crew members for assistance, the man created a ruckus and allegedly unzipped his pants and made obscene gestures at her,” an official said.

Following the incident, the flight crew filed a complaint with the airport operations control centre and the Central Industrial Security Force personnel were asked to be on alert.

“As soon as the flight landed, the man was detained and escorted to the IGI Airport police station by the CISF men. He was handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action,” the officer said.

The man was booked under IPC section 354 (molestation) and 509 (using word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman under section 509, Deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

According to the police, the man works as an electrician and a few months ago he had visited Saudi Arabia on a work visa.

