Maoists set private bus on fire

KAKINADA: Forty Maoists, including militia members torched a private travel bus, travelling from Andhra Odisha Border to Hyderabad between Saripella and Kothuru villages, 12 km from Chatti village near Chinturu agency on the midnight of Sunday.

Chinturu DSP Mr Krishna Kanth told the Deccan Chronicle that the bus was carrying 40 passengers and the Maoists stopped and surrounded the bus around 12.15 am on Monday and asked the passengers to get down.

The Maoists set the bus on fire. Two passengers who alighted from the bus last suffered minor burn injuries. He said that later, the two passengers were given medical treatment in Chinturu hospital. He said that Maoists may belong to Chhattisgarh and investigation is going on.

Initially, there was some resistance from the passengers, but all the frightened passengers got down.