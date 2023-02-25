Senior arrested for MGM PG doctor’s suicide attempt

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao addresses the media about the condition of the medical student undergoing treatment at NIMS hospital on Friday. (R. Pavan/DC)

WARANGAL: Senior PG student Dr. Mohammad Saif of Kakatiya Medical College has been arrested for intentionally targeting his junior, Dr. Preethi, for past few months. This disturbed her mentally and she allegedly tried to commit suicide at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital on Wednesday.

Speaking to media here on Friday, police commissioner A.V. Ranganath said they arrested Dr. Saif under the SC & ST Atrocities Act and clauses of ragging. He has been produced before the Warangal Court, which remanded him for 14 days. Dr. Saif has been shifted to Khammam Jail.

Ranganath maintained that investigating teams examined mobile phones of both Dr. Saif and Dr. Preethi, who is doing her post-graduation in anaesthesia. Investigators conducted inquiries both at the MGM Hospital and Kakatiya Medical College (KMC). Police learnt that Dr. Saif had been targeting Dr. Preethi in person and on WhatsApp group, which included junior and senior students. Dr. Saif described Dr. Preethi as being ineligible and having no brain to even write the case-sheet.

The commissioner said Dr. Preethi is a brave and intelligent girl. She questioned Dr. Saif on many occasions as to why he had been harassing her. The issue had caught the attention of college authorities, who counselled and warned Dr. Saif to mend his ways.

Yet, Dr. Saif continued to target her professionally. Unable to bear the torture, Dr. Preethi went into depression. She searched for succinylcholine chloride injection on Google. Generally, anaesthesia doctors are given a kit with some special injections, which are to be administered to patients at the time of surgery.

Police have found a needle in the room where PG doctors rest. However, it is not clear whether or not Dr. Preethi took the injection. Her blood samples have been taken and sent for a toxicology test. Details will be known when the report comes out.

Ranganath said there is no truth that police did not act on time. He clarified that Dr. Preethi’s father Narendar had orally sought help from some known police officials. But he had not lodged any complaint with the police station.