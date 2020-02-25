No movie promoting violence, drugs will be allowed in Punjab: CM

"If a film promotes gangsterism, drugs and violence, we will not allow it in Punjab. I can assure you," the chief minister said in the House.

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday assured the Punjab Assembly that his government would not allow any movie which promotes gangsterism, drugs and violence in the state.

Responding to an issue raised by Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli during the Zero Hour on the third day of the budget session here, the chief minister said though the matter comes under the purview of the Censor Board, he would write to it with regard to movies which glorify violence.

The state government had imposed a ban on movie 'Shooter', which was based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan, saying it promotes "violence" and "heinous crimes".

Sukha Kahlwan was shot dead by gangster Vicky Gounder and his accomplices on January 22, 2015, when he was being brought back to Patiala Jail after a court hearing in Jalandhar.

"It is the job of the Censor board. We will also write to the Censor board. If a film promotes gangsterism, drugs and violence, we will not allow it in Punjab. I can assure you," the chief minister said in the House.

Responding to a question raised by ruling party legislator Parminder Singh Pinky on alleged involvement of a SAD leader in "anti-national” activities, Amarinder Singh assured a thorough probe into the matter.

Pinky had alleged that the SAD leader had links with Happy PhD, a Khalistan Liberation Force member, who was killed in Pakistan recently.