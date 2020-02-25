Nation Crime 25 Feb 2020 HC to hear tomorrow ...
Nation, Crime

HC to hear tomorrow plea seeking FIR, arrest of persons involved in Delhi violence

PTI
Published Feb 25, 2020, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2020, 1:52 pm IST
The plea was mentioned before a bench of Justices G S Sistani and A J Bhambhani for an urgent hearing today itself
Policemen seen behind a burnt car in northeast Delhi where supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed on Monday. (Photo | AFP)
 Policemen seen behind a burnt car in northeast Delhi where supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed on Monday. (Photo | AFP)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would hear a plea seeking registration of an FIR and arrest of persons involved in the ongoing violence in North East Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Justices G S Sistani and A J Bhambhani for an urgent hearing today itself.

 

However, the court said it would be heard on Wednesday.

The petition filed by human rights activist Harsh Mander sought setting up of an SIT to inquire into the incident and compensation for those killed and injured in the violence.

Advocate Neha Mukherjee, while mentioning the plea, said they are seeking that action should be taken against certain individuals who are inciting people and making hate speeches due to which violence has erupted in various areas of north east Delhi.

It has also sought directions to the Centre for deployment of the Army to maintain law and order in the national capital and  areas where the "communal attack on people are most ferocious".

Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

...
Tags: delhi violence, delhi burning, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Delhi violence: Shah holds meeting with Lt Gov, Kejriwal, top cop, Cong, BJP leaders
Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 7

Latest From Nation

A protestor brandishes a pistol, from which he fired shots, during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jaffrabad in north-east Delhi, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

With protestors blocking ambulances, patients brought to hospitals on bikes, vans

No movie promoting violence, drugs will be allowed in Punjab: CM

A head constable was among seven people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

1,000 armed policemen being deployed, Shah says Delhi Police a professional force

Counting will be held on the evening of March 26, an hour after the conclusion of polls.

Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: BJP, Cong strength set to diminish



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Kunal Kamra in HC against flying ban on him by airlines

Kunal Kamra has also sought directions to the DGCA to expeditiously decide his representation to take action against the airlines. (Photo | Twitter)

Women appeal to K Chandrashekar Rao to reject CAA

The women wanted the government to completely do away with the National People's Register (NPR) and not implement it at all. They stated that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is unconstitutional and that NPR and NRC are only backdoor entries for this Act.

NIA searches at 25 locations in TN, Karnataka in ISIS-related cases

in this Dec. 21, 2019, photo, Islamic State (ISIS) militants either arrested or surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to the media in Kabul, Afghanistan, A United Nations report says Afghanistan passed a grim milestone with more than 100,000 civilians killed or hurt in the last 10 years since the international body began documenting casualties in a war that has raged for 18 years. (Photo | AP/PTI)

Scammer posing as MP governor sought cash transfer, two BJP MLAs tell police

A poster telling people how to identify a scam (Photo | Twitter)

Tirupati: Rapist of 6-year-old girl gets death

Judge Harinath, who is also the First Additional District Magistrate, held Rafi guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham