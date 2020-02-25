Delhi Violence: Toll rises to 10, curfew imposed in four locations

Policemen stand in front of vandalised shops following clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act, at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

New Delhi: The number of people who have died in the violence in the national capital has gone up to 10, as violence continues for a third day and the Centre, which is in charge of law and order in the city, do precious little to bring the situation under control.

Delhi Police, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, on Tuesday claimed that the situation was under control while social media was being flooded with video appeals for help by Muslims appeared to be panicked that the Hindutva mobs were trying to enter their homes.

Delhi Police claimed that 11 FIRs have been filed to investigate the cases of arson in northeast Delhi yesterday and today. A police official also said the toll had risen to 10 dead in the violence.

The police added that sufficient forces were deployed in northeast Delhi. "We have deployed RAF, CRPF, senior police officers monitoring the situation," and added "We are responding to incidents involving anti-social elements."

Meanwhile, a video on Twitter showed a Hindu mob climbing atop a mosque in northeast Delhi, removing the metal crescent moon atop its dome and hoisting a Hindu flag on the place of Muslims' worship. In a photo posted on social media, shops with Muslim names are seen vandalised whereas shops with Hindu names that share a wall with the damaged shop have been left untouched.

News reports said that GTB hospital received four people who were brought dead and 35 injured people on Tuesday. A doctor at the hospital was quoted as saying that 50 per cent of the injuries were bullet wounds.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met a few of the injured admitted in GTB and Max hospitals.