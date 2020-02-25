Nation Crime 25 Feb 2020 Delhi violence: Poli ...
Delhi violence: Police doing nothing, say horrified Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar residents

The forces are inadequate; also they are there but not doing anything...I fail to understand why, a resident says
Protestors hurl brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Delhi: Residents of Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar area spoke of the fear and narrow misses they encountered all through Monday night and Tuesday morning as rampaging mobs wreaked terror on people here.

An elderly man, who was not named by news agency PTI, pleaded with folded hands before the rioters to spare him as he returned from a hospital where his grandson is undergoing treatment.

 

"I was returning from Ganga Ram Hospital where my grandson is admitted. It was really difficult reaching back home. I had to plead with folded hands with both the groups who were present on the roads after every few steps.

"Only I know how I managed to return home," the elderly man, a resident of C Block in Yamuna Vihar, told PTI.

A petrol pump was also set on fire in Bhajanpura on Monday.

Residents said the mobs marauded not only through main roads, but on interior lanes and bylanes in residential areas, whereas police and other security personnel were deployed only on the main road that leads to Bhajanpura, Rohini one and Loni, Ghaziabad via Gokalpuri flyover on the other.

"The forces are inadequate. Also, they are there but not doing anything...I fail to understand why," said another Yamuna Vihar resident said, requesting anonymity.

Mobs went on a rampage at market places, set shops on fire even as large groups gheraoed homes of some people, attacking their main gates with sticks and stones.

"A family's house in my neighbourhood was targeted by a mob of around 200 in the night. They kept calling us and others for help. They called up police also. But nobody could help them.

"This morning they showed me a footage of the attack caught in their CCTV camera and it is terrifying. Everyone here is scared," a prominent resident of Yamuna Vihar said requesting anonymity as he "feared" giving out his name could put his "family into trouble".

At least seven people, including a police head constable, have died since Monday as mobs went on a rampage in Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Babarpur, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Chandbagh areas in northeast Delhi.

