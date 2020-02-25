Nation Crime 25 Feb 2020 1,000 armed policeme ...
Nation, Crime

1,000 armed policemen being deployed, Shah says Delhi Police a professional force

PTI
Published Feb 25, 2020, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2020, 4:10 pm IST
Home Minister urges political parties to avoid provocative speeches and statements
A head constable was among seven people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
 A head constable was among seven people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

New Delhi: An armed battalion of Delhi Police, comprising around 1,000 personnel, is being deployed in violence-hit areas of Delhi while inter-state borders are being closely monitored, officials said on Tuesday.

This was conveyed at a high-level meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Delhi's LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik among others.

 

It was also decided in the meeting to enhance police-MLA coordination in the national capital and also reactive peace committees with representatives of all sections of society, religions and eminent local citizens, an official said.

Special officers along with the additional forces are being deployed in violence-hit areas of Delhi where at least seven people, including a policeman, were killed.

Borders of Delhi with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are being monitored by the police for the last three days and Delhi Police has been taking adequate steps like checks and other precautionary measures, especially in view of the upcoming Supreme Court hearing on the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheeen Bagh here.

The home minister noted that many hoaxes and rumours are being spread, which occupy the resources of the police, and appealed to the public at large and media to communicate responsibly and avoid spreading unverified rumours.

He asked the Police Commissioner of Delhi to depute senior officers in police control rooms so that rumours can be dispelled as quickly as possible.

Shah emphasised on the need to avoid criticism of Delhi Police and said that unnecessary and unwarranted criticism can have a negative impact on the morale of the force.

He said the Delhi Police is a professional organisation and is adequately empowered to be able to decide on the amount of force needed to defuse tensions where necessary.

Shah spoke of the need to re-activate local peace committees and said those committees should include representatives of all sections of society, religions and eminent local persons.

He urged political parties to ask their local representatives to hold meetings in sensitive areas and instructed senior police officers to visit vulnerable police stations at the earliest.

The home minister urged everyone to maintain restraint and rise above party lines to find the solution and that cadres of political parties must be given assurance that the situation is under control.

He further urged political parties to avoid provocative speeches and statements.

Shah appreciated the participation of all parties and urged them to maintain restraint and rise above party lines to find the solution and that cadres of political parties must be given assurance that the situation is under control.

He said warnings are being given by the police in response to hate speeches that vitiate the atmosphere.

Feedback has been taken from local representatives and incorporated in further course of action after discussions with the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Police Commissioner, another official said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri attended the meeting.

In the 70-member Delhi Assembly, Aam Aadmi Party has 62 MLAs while BJP has eight.

A head constable was among seven people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones.

...
Tags: delhi violence, delhi burning, delhi police, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A protestor brandishes a pistol, from which he fired shots, during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jaffrabad in north-east Delhi, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

With protestors blocking ambulances, patients brought to hospitals on bikes, vans

No movie promoting violence, drugs will be allowed in Punjab: CM

Counting will be held on the evening of March 26, an hour after the conclusion of polls.

Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: BJP, Cong strength set to diminish

A protester brandishes a pistol during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protesters and supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act, at Jaffrabad in north-east Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

RSS-BJP goons responsible for violence in Delhi: CPI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

HC to hear tomorrow plea seeking FIR, arrest of persons involved in Delhi violence

Policemen seen behind a burnt car in northeast Delhi where supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed on Monday. (Photo | AFP)

NIA searches at 25 locations in TN, Karnataka in ISIS-related cases

in this Dec. 21, 2019, photo, Islamic State (ISIS) militants either arrested or surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to the media in Kabul, Afghanistan, A United Nations report says Afghanistan passed a grim milestone with more than 100,000 civilians killed or hurt in the last 10 years since the international body began documenting casualties in a war that has raged for 18 years. (Photo | AP/PTI)

Tirupati: Rapist of 6-year-old girl gets death

Judge Harinath, who is also the First Additional District Magistrate, held Rafi guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

No movie promoting violence, drugs will be allowed in Punjab: CM

Scammer posing as MP governor sought cash transfer, two BJP MLAs tell police

A poster telling people how to identify a scam (Photo | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham