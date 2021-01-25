Nation Crime 25 Jan 2021 Former principal, wi ...
Nation, Crime

Former principal, wife kill daughters in AP, human sacrifice suspected

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 25, 2021, 6:49 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2021, 10:53 pm IST
Police learnt during their investigation that the family had superstitious beliefs and were allegedly involved in occult practices
As per their confession, the couple had beaten their daughters, causing multiple injuries on the head which led to their death. (Representational image)
 As per their confession, the couple had beaten their daughters, causing multiple injuries on the head which led to their death. (Representational image)

TIRUPATI: In what was claimed to be a case of human sacrifice, a former college principal and his wife allegedly bludgeoned their two daughters, who had completed their post-graduation, to death with a blunt like object at their residence in Sivalayam street of Madanapalli town in Chittoor district late on Sunday night.    

According to the police, the accused couple Padmaja and Purushottam Naidu, both in their 50s, killed their daughters Alaikhya, 27, and Sai Divya, 22. Naidu was a former principal of a women’s degree college in the town.  

 

On Sunday night, police raided the couple’s house in Shivalayam street after a tip-off that some strange sounds were coming from there. When police forcefully entered the house, Alaikhya and Sai Divya were found lying dead– one in the puja room and another just outside with their body covered with red-coloured cloth.

As per Madanapalli DSP Ravimanohara Chary, police learnt during their preliminary investigation that the family had superstitious beliefs and were allegedly involved in occult practices.

“During the course of preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to have made human sacrifice. They narrated a story and requested us to leave their house in the night and come back on Monday morning to see their daughters alive. They asked us to give them some time to perform some occult puja to bring their daughters back to life,”  DSP Chary told this newspaper.    

 

The DSP said, “The couple told us that some miracles were occurring in their house for the past few years. They said they had received a divine message to sacrifice their daughters, as Kali Yuga is going to end on Sunday night and they will get rebirth on Monday in the beginning of Satya Yuga. They even asked us to leave our footwear as the house had been cleaned after evil left the premises.”

As per their confession, the couple had beaten their daughters, causing multiple injuries on the head which led to their death. “We are taking the couple into custody and a case will be registered. The bodies were being sent to the government hospital for autopsy and further investigation is on, the DSP said.

 

...
Tags: superstitious beliefs, parents kill two daughters over superstitious beliefs, occult practices, human sacrifice by parents in tirupati
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Healthcare staff and their officials took pictures of their vaccination and circulated them on social media. — DC Image

Covid vaccine gets full-throated welcome from private healthcare sector in Telangana

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. (ANI)

EC to soon begin mock trials for remote voting: CEC

Naku La was the same site where the Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a fierce face-off on May 9 last year following a violent clash between the two sides in Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh that has triggered the nearly nine-month-long military standoff. (PTI File)

Indian, Chinese troops came face-to-face in Sikkim's Naku La last week: Reports

Jayati Ghosh (Photo credit : Wikipedia)

Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on economic, social affairs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

1800 booked in Hyderabad for drunken driving on New Year eve

While Rachakonda police booked 387 cases and around 500 were booked by Hyderabad, the most cases were reported by Cyberabad police, who nabbed 931 violators. (DC Image)

Sand boa racket busted in Nellore, seven arrested

The team also rescued the reptile and seized two laptops, two cars and eight mobile phones from the gang members. — inaturalist.org

Villagers waylay officials, no halt to child marriage in Warangal

Officials argue with villagers of Tallakunta thanda in Warangal Rural district but leave the place without being able to halt the marriage. — DC Image

Illegal sand boa trade may make the rare snake go extinct

Supposed medicinal properties of sand boa, apart from myths and beliefs surrounding this rare snake, has led to their illicit hunting and capture over the past few years. (DC Photo)

Organisers of cockfights face contempt of court charges in Andhra Pradesh

Superintendent of police of East Godavari Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that 1,014 persons were arrested, 452 cases registered and 875 cocks, 3,029 knives and `4,44,310 cash were seized. He said that all steps were taken to curb cockfights and other gambling games. (Representational Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham