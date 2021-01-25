Former principal, wife kill daughters in AP, human sacrifice suspected

As per their confession, the couple had beaten their daughters, causing multiple injuries on the head which led to their death. (Representational image)

TIRUPATI: In what was claimed to be a case of human sacrifice, a former college principal and his wife allegedly bludgeoned their two daughters, who had completed their post-graduation, to death with a blunt like object at their residence in Sivalayam street of Madanapalli town in Chittoor district late on Sunday night.

According to the police, the accused couple Padmaja and Purushottam Naidu, both in their 50s, killed their daughters Alaikhya, 27, and Sai Divya, 22. Naidu was a former principal of a women’s degree college in the town.

On Sunday night, police raided the couple’s house in Shivalayam street after a tip-off that some strange sounds were coming from there. When police forcefully entered the house, Alaikhya and Sai Divya were found lying dead– one in the puja room and another just outside with their body covered with red-coloured cloth.

As per Madanapalli DSP Ravimanohara Chary, police learnt during their preliminary investigation that the family had superstitious beliefs and were allegedly involved in occult practices.

“During the course of preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to have made human sacrifice. They narrated a story and requested us to leave their house in the night and come back on Monday morning to see their daughters alive. They asked us to give them some time to perform some occult puja to bring their daughters back to life,” DSP Chary told this newspaper.

The DSP said, “The couple told us that some miracles were occurring in their house for the past few years. They said they had received a divine message to sacrifice their daughters, as Kali Yuga is going to end on Sunday night and they will get rebirth on Monday in the beginning of Satya Yuga. They even asked us to leave our footwear as the house had been cleaned after evil left the premises.”

As per their confession, the couple had beaten their daughters, causing multiple injuries on the head which led to their death. “We are taking the couple into custody and a case will be registered. The bodies were being sent to the government hospital for autopsy and further investigation is on, the DSP said.