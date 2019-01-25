search on deccanchronicle.com
CBI carries out searches at residence of former Haryana CM Hooda

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 10:59 am IST
This was done in connection to a land allocation irregularities case related to former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
The CBI is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in New Delhi and NCR. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a land allocation irregularities case, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in New Delhi and NCR, they said.

 

The CBI has registered a new case against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation and carried out searches at 30 locations in Delhi-NCR, officials said.

The agency is tight-lipped about the details of the case as the search operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

