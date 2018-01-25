Delhi class 1 student kidnapped from school van by bikers, driver shot dead

A Class 1 student was kidnapped in broad daylight in Delhi by two bike borne assailants who stopped a school bus packed with children. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Class 1 student was kidnapped in broad daylight in Delhi by two bike borne assailants who stopped a school bus packed with children.

The assailants stopped the bus, shot the driver and kidnapped the student at Dilshad Garden in Delhi.

According to reports, around 25 children were on the bus when the kidnappers stopped it.

The child, who was kidnapped, lives in Shahdara, said the police.

According to reports, the incident happened around 8 am.

The incident shows that the assailants were certain about the identity of the child they were kidnapping.

An FIR has been filed and crime branch has also been roped in to crack the case, police said.

The shocking incident comes a day before the Republic Day celebrations when the security has been heightened at the national capital.