Nation, Crime

Rachakonda crime falls 19 per cent this year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Dec 25, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2022, 7:50 am IST
he crime rate in country's largest police commissionerate-Rachakonda has increased by 19 percent and conviction rate is 59 percent, highest in Telangana, Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda police commissioner discloses in an annual press meet on Saturday. (Picture by P. Surendra)
 he crime rate in country's largest police commissionerate-Rachakonda has increased by 19 percent and conviction rate is 59 percent, highest in Telangana, Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda police commissioner discloses in an annual press meet on Saturday. (Picture by P. Surendra)

HYDERABAD: The number of crimes recorded in the Rachakonda police commissionerate, the largest in the country, fell by 19 per cent this year. Also, it recorded a conviction rate of 59 per cent, which was the highest across the state.

Releasing the annual crime report showing this data on Saturday, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat credited the increased convictions to “synergy among all stakeholders”.

He listed the detection of an illegal fingerprint surgery racket, which was done to send job aspirants to Gulf countries for jobs, as an important event. In the crime, the police arrested kingpin G.N. Muneshwar Reddy and three aides.

Among the other cases that were in the news was an armed dacoity at Mahadev Jewellery at Chaitanyapuri, wherein `1.33 crore worth of godl and four firearms were seized.

There was also the abduction of a dentist, Dr Vaishali Reddy, by a stalker, Naveen Reddy. The dentist was rescued within six hours and the stalker arrested.

A special operation team also busted organised networks in fake certificates racket, arresting accused from Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, among other places.

According to the police data, there was 66 per cent conviction in grave crimes and 60 per cent conviction in POCSO cases, with life imprisonment awarded in 22 cases.

Among the highlights of the report was the arrest of drug peddlers, with 633 offenders arrested in 220 cases, with the seizure of 7,500 kilograms of ganja and other synthetic drugs. Ninety-four traffickers were also detained under the PD Act, Bhagwat said.

The top cop said that the Naya Savera deaddiction counselling was also held for drug users by professionals.

The police also listed out achievements and initiatives undertaken, highlighting DCP B. Sreebala’s silver medal in table tennis at the World Police and Fire Games, and reserve constable D.R. Sanjeev Kumar’s bronze medal in taekwondo at the All India Police Cluster.

Among the programmes held by the Rachakonda Security Council was She Era — to empower job-seeking women with different skills.

Highlights:

19% dip in crime rate

29% decrease in murders

38% decrease in abductions

1.33% dip in rape cases

5.88% dip in dowry deaths

50% fall in culpable homicides

17% increase in crimes against women

23% increase in property-related offences

140% increase in NDPS (narcotics) cases

17% increase in cases under TS Gaming Act

66% hike in cybercrimes

Tags: hyderabad crime, rachakonda commissioner mahesh bhagwat, hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


