Nation, Crime

Cyberabad sees 25 per cent spike in cybercrime

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Dec 24, 2022, 9:58 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2022, 9:58 am IST
Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra addresses the annual press meet on Friday. (R. Pavan Kumar/DC)
Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra said that the crime rate in the commissionerate dropped by 12 per cent, with the police registering 27,322 cases against 30,954 in 2021. While thefts and crime against women decreased by 28 and 8.34 per cent respectively, cybercrime leapt by 25 per cent, he said.

To combat cybercrime, Raveendra said, the police were developing an automated tool to overcome technical challenges. “With this tool, we hope to decrease turnaround time in the investigation. We have been running the pilot since July, which has reduced the average per case time from 1,700 hours to 400 hours,” he said.

“We have also set up a tactical team to analyse data and make decisions to catch cybercriminals faster. We will be setting up SOPs in cybercrime and the amendments in the law are being proposed to tackle it better,” he said. “We are also focusing on developing investigation skills on darknet marketing and cryptocurrency.”

Raveendra said the focus for the New Year was on improving the citizen services delivery and empowering the force to face criminals. “We also hope to speed up the trial process in sensational cases and ensure that identified case trials should be completed within six months.”

He said the police was planning to implement drones as first responders and for emergency response. “The year will also see a registry of sexual offenders,” added the commissioner.

Tags: cyberabad police, cyber crime, cyberabad police commissioner, telangana cybercrime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


