search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Major general misbehaves with woman officer, GCM recommends dismissal

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 7:11 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 7:11 pm IST
Following the woman officer's allegation, the Army ordered a court of Inquiry and attached him for facing the probe at HQs 17 Corps in Ranchi.
Major General was found guilty under Section 354 A (attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman) and Section 54 of the Army Act (conduct unbecoming of an officer). (Photo: ANI)
 Major General was found guilty under Section 354 A (attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman) and Section 54 of the Army Act (conduct unbecoming of an officer). (Photo: ANI)

Chandigarh: A serving Major General has been recommended for dismissal from service by a General Court Martial (GCM) for allegedly misbehaving with a woman officer.

The GCM, presided over by a LT General Giriraj Singh, found the Major General guilty under Section 354 A (attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman) and Section 54 of the Army Act (conduct unbecoming of an officer), prosecution counsel D S Ahluwalia said on Monday.

 

The verdict is subject to confirmation by the Chief of Army Staff, the prosecution counsel said, adding the officer had the right to appeal before the Army Chief against the verdict.

The case dates back to 2016 when the Major General was posted as Inspector General, Assam Rifles. A woman officer accused him of calling her to his room and misbehaving.      

Following the woman officer's allegation, the Army ordered a court of Inquiry and attached him for facing the probe at HQs 17 Corps in Ranchi. The Major General had refuted the allegation levelled against him.

...
Tags: major general, section 354 a, section 54 of the army act, general court martial, hqs 17 corps
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

Apple's Siri came close second with 74.6 percent accuracy in answering and 99.6 percent in understanding the queries. Amazon's Alexa stood third with 72.5 percent in accuracy and 99 percent in understanding.
 

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

Apple's support team has asked users to restart and update carrier settings. Some users have even tried hard resetting their iPhone and re-inserting the SIM card, but to no avail.
 

Earthlings represent many-layered character of human relationships

The works have a unique complexity of execution as they require a high degree of exactitude to achieve perfection.
 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hearing in Sunanda Pushkar death case deferred till January 8

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. (Photo: ANI)

Sr Amala murder accused gets life imprisonment

The court awarded him 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the rape case and a fine of Rs 50,000. In case of default, he has to serve two more years in jail.

48-yr-old British woman raped near Goa's Palolem beach; accused missing

The incident took place around 4 am in Canacona town, located about 100 km from here, when the woman was going towards the Palolem beach in South Goa district. (Representational Image)

SSB jawan shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur

The jawan was rushed to a district hospital, where he was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)

3 arrested for Bulandshahr cow slaughter, 2 for role in mob violence

With the arrest of these two men, the number of those held for the violence has gone up to 19 so far. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham