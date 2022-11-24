Secunderabad RPF rescues Bihari girl from human trafficking racket

A minor Bihari girl who was forced into prostitution by Bihar based human traffickers was rescued by Secunderabad Railway Protection Force (RPF) and handed over to her parents on Wednesday. (DC)

The victim told woman police officials that she managed to escape from the human trafficker from Bihar and came to Secunderabad by hiding under the lower birth of a train, a press release issued by Secunderabad division RPF said.

The RPF team has sought the help of the NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) representatives and intimated the girl's parents.

She was in trauma and counselled by senior woman RPF personal and constables for several hours after which she disclosed the incidents. The girl hails from Kishanganj district in Bihar managed to escape and boarded a train and hid under the birth without knowing the name of the train and destination.

Secunderabad RPF and BBA representatives contacted officials in Bihar and traced the victim’s mother and learnt that a complaint was already lodged with the police against four human traffickers who are still at large.

The victim was spotted on platform number -1 at Secunderabad railway station by the RPF team on November 19.

Every year, RPF rescues thousands of child victims in different railway stations under operation `Nanhe Fariste` and its Anti Human Trafficking teams rescue minors who are forced into child labor, forced sex trade, organ trade and bonded labor.

This year, RPF recued 12 human trafficking victims from Secunderabad division alone, Debashmita Chattopadhyay, senior divisional security commissioner RPF said. "Identifying victims in a sea of crowd of railway passengers is complex and the girl child was rescued by the behavioral profiling analysis done by RPF Inspector and team of Secunderabad division," she said.

The inspector Narshima and sub Inspector Venkat Reddy and the team’s spontaneous reaction and investigation saved victim’s life, Debashmita added.