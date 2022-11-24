Case registered against Mallareddy and I-T officials

Hyderabad: In latest development in connection with the Income Tax searches on properties owned by Telangana Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his family members, cases have been registered against the minister and family members for obstructing duties of I-T officials, and also against I-T officials on charges of extortion.

Bowenpally police registered a Zero FIR in two cases and they were transferred to Dundigal police station for further action.

In the early hours on Thursday, Mallareddy's son Bhadra Reddy lodged a complaint against Ratnakar, an I-T official alleging that he had forcefully took signatures on some documents from Mallareddy's elder son Mahender Reddy, while he was in hospital undergoing treatment. A case was registered against Ratnakar, based on this complaint.

Later, Ratnakar also lodged a complaint alleging Mallareddy and his family members created obstruction to their duties and threatened them.

K Ravi Kumar, Inspector of Bowenpally said both cases have bee registered as Zero FIR and are being transferred to Dundigal police station on point of jurisdiction where the alleged offence took place, for further action.