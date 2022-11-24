  
Nation Crime 24 Nov 2022 Case registered agai ...
Nation, Crime

Case registered against Mallareddy and I-T officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Nov 24, 2022, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2022, 3:06 pm IST
Telangana Minister Ch Malla Reddy (DC)
 Telangana Minister Ch Malla Reddy (DC)

Hyderabad: In latest development in connection with the Income Tax searches on properties owned by Telangana Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his family members, cases have been registered against the minister and family members for obstructing duties of I-T officials, and also against I-T officials on charges of extortion.

Bowenpally police registered a Zero FIR in two cases and they were transferred to Dundigal police station for further action.

In the early hours on Thursday, Mallareddy's son Bhadra Reddy lodged a complaint against Ratnakar, an I-T official alleging that he had forcefully took signatures on some documents from Mallareddy's elder son Mahender Reddy, while he was in hospital undergoing treatment. A case was registered against Ratnakar, based on this complaint.

Later, Ratnakar also lodged a complaint alleging Mallareddy and his family members created obstruction to their duties and threatened them.

K Ravi Kumar, Inspector of Bowenpally said both cases have bee registered as Zero FIR and are being transferred to Dundigal police station on point of jurisdiction where the alleged offence took place, for further action.

...
Tags: ch malla reddy, it raids, hyderabad it raids
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

They beat my son, says TRS minister Malla Reddy
I-T sleuths raid Malla Reddy’s residence, family’s edu. institutions

Latest From Nation

A cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries found during the investigation after an explosion in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday said that the explosion was an 'act of terror'. (Photo: PTI)

Little-known outfit IRC claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

The government has appointed the Tamil Nadu Urban Fund and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO) as the nodal agency for the road development project and it would ensure that the roads were of the best quality, the release said. (PTI file image)

CM orders release of Rs 2,200 crore for developing urban roads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Palanpur, Thursday, Nov. 24 2022. (Photo: PTI)

This election is about deciding Gujarat's fate for next 25 yrs: PM Modi

The Chief Minister said that the present BJP government in the state was taking all measures to fulfill the expectations of the people. (DC image)

CM Bommai at Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Jagalur, Davangere



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

NIA set to formally take over Mangaluru blast case

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Twitter)

ED stops TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's kin from flying abroad; issues summons

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

Satyendar Jain urges court to restrain media from running footage from inside jail

A screengrab from a video that shows Delhi minister Satyendra Jain getting a foot massage in the Tihar jail cell. (Image: ANI)

SC orders release of six convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination

A combo photo of Sriharan alias Murugan, Nalini Sriharan and Santhan, convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, in Vellore district, Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Slain forest official laid to rest in Telangana

Chalamala Srinivas Rao, the forest officer, who was hacked to death by tribals. (Image: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->