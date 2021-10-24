Nation Crime 24 Oct 2021 21 held for attacks ...
Nation, Crime

21 held for attacks on TD office, leader’s house

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 24, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2021, 12:06 am IST
The police issued a notice to the TD office, asking it to submit CCTV footage of the attack to expedite the investigation in the case
The police arrested 10 people for the attack on the party office and 11 persons for the attack on TD spokesperson Kommalapati Pattabhi Ram’s house in Vijayawada. (PTI file photo)
 The police arrested 10 people for the attack on the party office and 11 persons for the attack on TD spokesperson Kommalapati Pattabhi Ram’s house in Vijayawada. (PTI file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 21 persons were arrested for allegedly attacking the Telugu Desam (TD) central office and a TD leader’s house in Vijayawada. The police issued a notice to the TD office, asking it to submit CCTV footage of the attack to expedite the investigation in the case. The police arrested 10 people for the attack on the party office and 11 persons for the attack on TD spokesperson Kommalapati Pattabhi Ram’s house in Vijayawada. Earlier, TD  leaders alleged that no action was taken by the police in the attack cases but the latter said the TD did not submit CCTV footage of the party office attack.

Guntur Urban SP K. Arif Hafeez stated that four special teams had been formed to nab the culprits in the attack on the TD central office situated in Atmakur on the Vijayawada-Chennai national highway 16. The police officials said a notice was issued to the TD office under Section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code seeking CCTV footage of the attack and they were waiting for the same. The police said they would not spare anyone in the attack case and would nab all culprits with the help of CCTV footage.

 

The police said 10 persons - Pagunani Chaitanya, Pallapu Maheshbabu, Peruri Ajay, Seshagiri Pavankumar and Adapala Ganapati all belonged to Guntur, Sk. Abdulla, Komtipalli Durga Rao, Joga Ramana and Lank Abhinaidu, all belonging to Vijayawada and Goka Durgaprasad of Tadepalli - were arrested.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu stated that 11 persons involved in the attack on the house of Pattabhi Ram were arrested. The police, acting on the complaint of Pattabhi Ram’s wife Chandana, registered a case under sections 148, 427, 452 and 506 and began investigation.

 

The police arrested Bachu Madhavi Krishna, Indupalli Subhashini, Tungam Jhansi Rani, Bethala Sunitha, Yellati Karthik, Golla Prabhukumar, Vinukonda Avinash, Gudavalli Bharathi, Dandu Nagamani, Vankayalapati Rajkumar and Bachalakuri Ashok Kumar.

The Vijayawada police said the arrests were made on the basis of footage collected from CCTV cameras situated around the house of Pattabhi Ram. They said that a notice was issued to Pattabhi Ram to hand over footage of cameras situated in his house and soon rest of the culprits would be nabbed.

...
Tags: telugu desam, cctv footage
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Fire erupted onboard Indian Navy’s destroyer INS Ranvijay at about 5.30 pm on Saturday. (PTI)

Navy warship catches fire in Vizag; 4 sailors injured

Telugu Desam (TD) spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram. (Photo:Twitter)

TD leader Pattabhi Ram released on bail

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; TS fest goes global

Average rainfall on Friday was 3.8 mm in the district. (AFP file photo)

Heavy rains hit Anantapur district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

IT dept detects Rs 550-cr hidden income after raids on Hetero pharma group

It alleged that hideouts were identified during the raids where second set of books of accounts and cash were found. (Image credit: Hetero)

Multi Agency Group to monitor investigations in Pandora Papers case

Names of more than 300 wealthy Indians, including business people, figure in the 'Pandora Papers' that have uncovered financial assets of rich individuals across the world. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Two J&K scribes detained, sent to jail on 2-day remand

Dar’s family said that he had received a phone call at around 4 pm on October 8 asking him to report to the Sadder Police Station, Anantnag. Shah was picked from his home in Sheerpora area of the district on October 12 by the police, his brother Imran Shah said. — Representational image/By arrangement

Another Army jawan killed, JCO injured in gunfight with militants in J&K’s Poonch

An Army jawan on Thursday reportedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at the Kralapora Army camp in frontier Kupwara district. —Representational image/PTI

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->