21 held for attacks on TD office, leader’s house

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 21 persons were arrested for allegedly attacking the Telugu Desam (TD) central office and a TD leader’s house in Vijayawada. The police issued a notice to the TD office, asking it to submit CCTV footage of the attack to expedite the investigation in the case. The police arrested 10 people for the attack on the party office and 11 persons for the attack on TD spokesperson Kommalapati Pattabhi Ram’s house in Vijayawada. Earlier, TD leaders alleged that no action was taken by the police in the attack cases but the latter said the TD did not submit CCTV footage of the party office attack.

Guntur Urban SP K. Arif Hafeez stated that four special teams had been formed to nab the culprits in the attack on the TD central office situated in Atmakur on the Vijayawada-Chennai national highway 16. The police officials said a notice was issued to the TD office under Section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code seeking CCTV footage of the attack and they were waiting for the same. The police said they would not spare anyone in the attack case and would nab all culprits with the help of CCTV footage.

The police said 10 persons - Pagunani Chaitanya, Pallapu Maheshbabu, Peruri Ajay, Seshagiri Pavankumar and Adapala Ganapati all belonged to Guntur, Sk. Abdulla, Komtipalli Durga Rao, Joga Ramana and Lank Abhinaidu, all belonging to Vijayawada and Goka Durgaprasad of Tadepalli - were arrested.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu stated that 11 persons involved in the attack on the house of Pattabhi Ram were arrested. The police, acting on the complaint of Pattabhi Ram’s wife Chandana, registered a case under sections 148, 427, 452 and 506 and began investigation.

The police arrested Bachu Madhavi Krishna, Indupalli Subhashini, Tungam Jhansi Rani, Bethala Sunitha, Yellati Karthik, Golla Prabhukumar, Vinukonda Avinash, Gudavalli Bharathi, Dandu Nagamani, Vankayalapati Rajkumar and Bachalakuri Ashok Kumar.

The Vijayawada police said the arrests were made on the basis of footage collected from CCTV cameras situated around the house of Pattabhi Ram. They said that a notice was issued to Pattabhi Ram to hand over footage of cameras situated in his house and soon rest of the culprits would be nabbed.