search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli will be out to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs as India take on West Indies in the second ODI five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: India elect to bat, Kuldeep replaces Khaleel
 
Nation, Crime

100-year-old woman raped by 20-year-old man in West Bengal

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 24, 2018, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 1:28 pm IST
Proceedings are going on and the victim has been released from the hospital after the required medical tests.
A 100-year-old woman was brutally raped allegedly by a 20-year-old youth in the middle of the night in West Bengal’s Nadia district. (Representational Image)
 A 100-year-old woman was brutally raped allegedly by a 20-year-old youth in the middle of the night in West Bengal’s Nadia district. (Representational Image)

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a 100-year-old woman was brutally raped allegedly by a 20-year-old youth in the middle of the night in West Bengal’s Nadia district, police on Wednesday.

According to reports, Argha Biswas alias Abhijit has been arrested from the Gangaprasadpur area and presented before the court.

 

"The incident took place on Monday night. Argha Biswas alias Abhijit was caught by the family members of the old woman. A complaint was filed on Tuesday," an officer of the Chakdah police station said.

Proceedings are going on and the victim has been released from the hospital after the required medical tests.

...
Tags: 100-yr-old woman raped, crime, crime against women
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spec Comparison: Santro vs Datsun GO facelift vs Celerio vs Tiago vs WagonR

With its launch, the competition in this segment has grown fiercer making it even more tough for buyers to zero-in on any one product.
 

3 Indian-Americans named in Time Magazine's 'health care 50' list

At not even 30, Divya Nag is leading Apple's special projects focusing on health. (Photo: divyanag.com)
 

Ind vs WI: After beating Ganguly, Rohit Sharma could break Sachin Tendulkar's record

The right-handed opener currently stands on the 8th spot in the list of batsmen with most sixes in ODI after already surpassing Sourav Ganguly's record of 190 sixes in the opening match. (Photo: AP)
 

LIVE| India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: India elect to bat, Kuldeep replaces Khaleel

Virat Kohli will be out to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs as India take on West Indies in the second ODI five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Cell-sized robots to help detect diseases

The key to making such tiny devices, which the team calls "syncells" (short for synthetic cells), in large quantities lies in controlling the natural fracturing process of atomically-thin, brittle materials. (Image: Felice Frankel / Via: MIT News)
 

Indian firms overly confident about their cybersecurity: Survey

88 percent of Indian firms surveyed said they are better prepared for data breaches than their competitors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi cab driver rapes 5-yr-old girl while driving her to school, arrested

The incident came to light after the girl told her mother that the man physically assaulted her while driving her to school. (Representational Image)

SC to hear review petitions challenging Sabarimala verdict on November 13

Those against the Supreme Court’s ruling cite the celibate state of the deity, Lord Ayyappa, to oppose the entry of women of menstruating age. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bihar: Class 9 student gangraped at home, family beaten, tied up

The incident took place at the girl's residence at Imli chowk here on Sunday night, Mithanpura SHO Vijay Prasad Rai said. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: 1 killed, 3 injured in clash between two groups

During the fight, Shravan reportedly picked up a knife and stabbed Vicky and injured Vikas and their friend Krishna. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Impromptu race leads to accident

The mangled remains of the SUV that met with an accident at Kandukur. (Image DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham