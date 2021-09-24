Nation Crime 24 Sep 2021 TN honour-killing: O ...
TN honour-killing: One sentenced to death, policeman among those sentenced to life

Published Sep 24, 2021
Updated Sep 24, 2021
The case pertains to the killing of an inter-caste couple by setting them on fire after unsuccessfully trying to poison them
Cuddalore:  A local court here on Friday handed capital punishment to one person and life imprisonment to 12 others, including a serving inspector and a retired DSP in a honour-killing case dating back to 2003.

The case pertains to the killing of an inter-caste couple from Kuppanatham near Vriddhachalam in the district, by the woman's family by setting them on fire after unsuccessfully trying to poison them, reportedly in the presence of many villagers.

 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had probed the case relating to the killing of Kannagi and her husband Murugesan who had got married without their parents' knowledge. They were killed after being brought from elsewhere.

On Friday, the Cuddalore District Principal court awarded death sentence to Kannagi's brother Maruthupandi and life term to the rest, including her father, a police inspector who was then sub-inspector and the retired DSP who served as inspector then, for alleged mishandling of the case.

According to the CBI counsel, two persons were released.

 

The investigating agency had taken up the probe into the case following a Madras High Court order.

