153rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,110,761

69,028

Recovered

2,238,899

62,858

Deaths

57,715

953

Maharashtra68338348827122253 Tamil Nadu3793853193276517 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
Nation Crime 24 Aug 2020 An insincere apology ...
Nation, Crime

An insincere apology would amount to contempt of my conscience: Prashant Bhushan

PTI
Published Aug 24, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
Public expression of these beliefs was I believe, in line with my higher obligations as a citizen and a loyal officer of this court
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (PTI file)
 Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (PTI file)

New Delhi: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court on Monday for his two tweets against the judiciary saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold.

An insincere apology would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution, Bhushan said in his supplementary statement filed in the suo motu (on its own) contempt case against him by the top court

 

An apology for expression of his beliefs, conditional or unconditional, would be insincere, he said.

Bhushan said as an officer of court he believes as a duty to speak up when he believe there is a deviation from its sterling record.

Therefore I expressed myself in good faith, not to malign the Supreme Court or any particular Chief Justice, but to offer constructive criticism so that the court can arrest any drift away from its long-standing role as a guardian of the Constitution and custodian of peoples' rights, he said.

He said, My tweets represented this bonafide belief that I continue to hold. Public expression of these beliefs was I believe, in line with my higher obligations as a citizen and a loyal officer of this court. Therefore, an apology for expression of these beliefs, conditional or unconditional, would be insincere.

 

Bhushan further said that an apology cannot be a mere incantation and any apology has to, as the court has itself put it, be sincerely made.

This is especially so when I have made the statements bonafide and pleaded truths with full details, which have not been dealt with by the Court. If I retract a statement before this court that I otherwise believe to be true or offer an insincere apology that in my eyes would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution that I hold in highest esteem, he said.

On August 20, the top court had granted time till August 24 to Bhushan to reconsider his defiant statement refusing to apologise and tender unconditional apology for contemptuous tweets against the judiciary and rejected his submission that quantum of punishment be decided by another bench.

 

The apex court, on August 14, had held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary saying they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in the public interest.

He faces simple imprisonment of up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both as punishment.

...
Tags: prashant bhushan, contempt of court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Representational image (PTI)

Validity of driving licences extended till Dec. 31, 2020

Medics wearing PPE kits stand at the entrance of the KIMS hospital as they shift COVID-19 patients to other hospitals due to shortage of oxygen cylinders, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

COVID-19 patients grow desperate for Remdesivir in Bengaluru

Kapil Sibal (file photo)

Never made a statement in BJP's favour in last 30 years: Sibal to Rahul

A health worker holds Rapid Antigen Testing kit to collect sample for COVID-19 test, at a center in New Delhi. — PTI photo

SC rejects plea for National policy to compensate families of COVID19 victims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Udupi labourer arrested for making bomb hoax call to Mangaluru airport

Representional Image

Kamal Haasan dubs Tamil Nadu response to Sathankulam tragedy superficial

Kamal Haasan (file pic)

 Militant hideouts unearthed in Pulwama

ANI file photo

Riot-hit areas of Bengaluru's Pulakeshinagar resemble war zone

Charred remains of vehicles vandalised by a mob over a social media post, allegedly by a relative of a Congress MLA, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Tamil Nadu orders CBI probe into Thoothukudi custodial death

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham