122nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,288,130

48,446

Recovered

816,205

31,938

Deaths

30,645

755

Maharashtra34750219425312854 Tamil Nadu1929641367933232 Delhi1273641090653745 Karnataka80863293101616 Andhra Pradesh7271137555884 Uttar Pradesh58104358031298 Gujarat52563380592256 West Bengal51757316561255 Telangana5082639327447 Rajasthan3322023815594 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation Crime 24 Jul 2020 Disha rape and murde ...
Nation, Crime

Disha rape and murder case: SC grants six more months to conclude gang rape probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 24, 2020, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2020, 2:44 pm IST
A bench passed the order while hearing the panel's plea seeking a six-month extension for submitting its final report
The site where four accused of rape and murder of Disha were shot dead on December 6. (DC file photo)
  The site where four accused of rape and murder of Disha were shot dead on December 6. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Friday gave six months more time for the inquiry into the encounter killing of four men accused of the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad last year. The commission of inquiry is headed by headed by Justice (retd) V S Sirpurkar, a former Supreme Court judge.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order while hearing the panel's plea seeking a six-month extension for submitting its final report.

 

The inquiry was appointed on December 12 last year, with three members including former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI director D R Karthikeyan.

The apex court was Friday informed that the commission has been unable to conclude the probe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four men -- Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva and Jollu Naveen -- were suspects in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinary lady doctor in November last year. She was given the name of Disha. The four suspects were killed by the police at the scene of crime on Dec.6

 

According to the police, the incident had taken place at around 6.30 am when these accused were taken to the site of offence for reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the investigation.

They were shot dead on NH-44 near Hyderabad -- the same highway where the charred body of the 27-year-old veterinarian was found.

An application, filed through the secretary of the inquiry commission in the apex court, said, “In view of the circumstances narrated above which are beyond the control of the commission, the Inquiry Commission has not been able to conduct proceedings in accordance with the terms of reference.”

 

“Therefore, the Inquiry Commission is constrained to apply to this court for an extension of time of six months from the date the commission is able to function with physical hearings, spot inspections etc. to submit its final report,” it said.

The commission said it had held its first sitting at Hyderabad on February 3 this year.

It said that 1,365 affidavits were filed by various persons, including the police personnel involved in the incident and the family members of three of the deceased.

The plea said the affidavits of police personnel involved in the incident were received only on June 15.

 

“Almost all of these 1,365 affidavits and their supporting documents were in Telugu,” it said, adding that the records were translated into English and were verified.

It said the commission had proposed to sit for hearings on March 23 and March 24 at Hyderabad but due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, it was constrained to suspend these sittings.

It said the commission explored the possibility and viability of conducting online hearings and sittings to complete the report expeditiously.

“However, the hearings of the inquiry commission would invariably require recording of evidence of witnesses as well as participation of advocates, which presents difficulties of security and confidentiality,” it said.

 

“Moreover, the inquiry requires physical inspection of the scene of incident and other related locations, which is also not possible in a virtual hearing. Conducting inquiry without physical hearings, spot inspections and so on does not appear to be feasible,” the plea said.

...
Tags: hyderabad, supreme court, gang rape, encounter killing, hyderabad gang-rape, covid-19, disha rape case, disha murder case, disha rape murder case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

File image of Sachin Pilot with Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan High Court orders status quo on disqualification notices by Speaker

Senior BJP leader LK Advani. (PTI)

Babri Masjid demolition case: LK Advani deposes before Special CBI court

Siddaramaiah and DK Sivakumar at the press conference. (Twitter)

COVID-19 scam? Karnataka Congress alleges loss of Rs 2K crore in procuring equipment

Municipal admin minister K T Rama Rao and his colleague T Srinivas Yadav glug away at bottled Neera, a soft drink made from the sap of toddy palm flowers, at an event to mark the foundation stone laying for Neera Cafe at Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (DC Photo: S Surender Reddy)

Next GHMC election is likely to be KTR's baby again



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

BSF jawans hurt, spurt in trafficking on Bangla border

Representational image

Assistant Professor in Hyderabad's EFLU dies by suicide in his apartment

The body of the deceased, identified as 25-year-old Dr B Rahul, a native of Vijayawada, was discovered by the maidservant employed by the deceased. (Representational image)

Delhi court grants bail to 150 Tablighi Jamaat members from Indonesia

Tablighi members walk out of Nizamuddin Markaj in Old Delhi. PTI photo

Cops keep an eye on former sidekicks of gangster Nayeem

File photo of gangster Nayeem, who was killed by the Telangana police in 2016.

Mathura court awards lifer to all 11 cops guilty of killing Bharatpur scion

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham