Former BJP corporator stabbed to death in Bengaluru

Though the former corporator Rekha Kadiresh was rushed to Kempe Gowda Institute of Medical Sciences, she could not be saved
 According to police, Rekha was distributing food kits when the two motorcycle-borne youths attacked her. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: A former BJP corporator was stabbed to death in front of her house in Cottonpet in the city on Thursday, police said.

Though the former corporator Rekha Kadiresh was rushed to Kempe Gowda Institute of Medical Sciences, she could not be saved, police said, adding that previous enmity was the reason behind the murder.

 

According to police, Rekha was distributing food kits when the two motorcycle-borne youths attacked her.

A manhunt has been launched to catch the accused, police said.

Her husband Kadiresh had been stabbed to death by two youths on February 7, 2018.

The attackers had later surrendered before a city court.

