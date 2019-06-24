Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 24 Jun 2019 Tirupati: 6 nabbed f ...
Nation, Crime

Tirupati: 6 nabbed for raping girl, three of them are minors

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Jun 24, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 12:51 am IST
The police shifted her to a hospital for treatment, recorded her statement and registered a case.
They took her to the room, which was situated on the first floor of Sri Satya Keerthi Medical near Chandamama Hospital, and sexually assaulted her. On June 19, at around 8.30 am the trio left the room, locking her inside and later gave the room key to one P. Mahesh, 19, and two minors, who also raped her several times. (Representional Image)
 They took her to the room, which was situated on the first floor of Sri Satya Keerthi Medical near Chandamama Hospital, and sexually assaulted her. On June 19, at around 8.30 am the trio left the room, locking her inside and later gave the room key to one P. Mahesh, 19, and two minors, who also raped her several times. (Representional Image)

TIRUPATI: The Prakasam district police arrested six men on Sunday for confining and raping a minor girl in Ongole. Three of the rapists were minors themselves.  

According to the Prakasam district superintendent of police, Siddharth Kaushal, the Shakti team members and police constables who were on duty at an RTC bus stand found a girl lying in a helpless condition on Saturday night. They discovered on speaking to her that she had arrived in Ongole on June 16 and since then had been raped multiple times by a gang of six men.

 

The police shifted her to a hospital for treatment, recorded her statement and registered a case.  

Mr Kaushal told mediapersons on Sunday that the 17-year-old girl had recently made friends with a man identified as Ammisetty Ramu, a cab driver from Ongole. The two exchanged mobile numbers and used to talk over the phone. The girl’s mother objected to this and warned her daughter to stay away from him.

However, the girl left home and reached Ongole at 7 pm on June 16. She couldn't contact Ramu from the bus stand as she had no charge on her mobile. She approached a person called Shaik Baji, 20, who works at KR Mobile Phone Shop near platform number 24, at around 11 pm, and requested him to allow her to make a phone call to Ramu. After a brief chat, Shaik Baji sexually assaulted her in the shop and left her in the bus stand.

He returned at around 2.30 am on June 18 along with his friends Srikanth Reddy, 23, and a minor, who convinced the girl to go to their room by offering her shelter and food.

They took her to the room, which was situated on the first floor of Sri Satya Keerthi Medical near Chandamama Hospital, and sexually assaulted her. On June 19, at around 8.30 am the trio left the room, locking her inside and later gave the room key to one P. Mahesh, 19, and two minors, who also raped her several times.

Early on Saturday one of the minors in the gang dropped her at the RTC bus stand at around 3 am, where she was found by the police.

Following the information given by the minor girl, the police arrested all the six involved in the case and have sent them to remand on Sunday.

AP home minister M. Sucharita called Mr Kaushal and instructed him to ensure the accused are punished severely. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Rao said that the government would not spare anyone who commits crimes against women and children.

...
Tags: raping, minor girl, cab driver
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

R Roshan Baig

Cong needs me more than I need it: R Roshan Baig

They said in Tamil Nadu, IndianOil Operates Terminals in Chennai (Korukkupet, Tondiarpet, Foreshore- Royapuram), Sankari (Salem), Madurai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore.

IOC’s Sankari terminal set for expansion

A.K. Saseendran, Transport minister

Transport minister to act against officials for not cancelling Kallada permit

Applicants for the direct recruitment for computer instructor-grade one sit on a dharna, blocking vehicular traffic on the Tiruchengode-Erode highway. (Photo: DC)

Hitch in online compu test, aspirants protest in Namakkal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

Team India has four more games to play before the semi-finals and insurers are hoping there are no wash-outs because of their liability surfaces when a match is called off or disrupted due to rains. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

The company was forced to cancel 26 train journeys and delay other services, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems. (Photo: Representational)
 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Kid run over as tipper rolls back

Muskan was right behind the vehicle when this happened and got run over. The heavy vehicle stopped only after hitting an autorickshaw behind it. Muskan received critical bleeding injuries and died on the spot, the police said. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: 50-year-old misbehaves with his niece

About a week ago, Reddy’s younger sister sent her daughter, 19, to spend some time with him and Sathish. Reddy would lock her in his room every time he and Sathish went to the hospital. During the night, he would touch her inappropriately.

Hyderabad: Man, 60, molests minor girl, bashed up handed to police

Late on Saturday evening, the victim was playing in front of her house when Venkataiah approached her and took her with him to his terrace. Soon, locals living in the adjacent building noticed that he was touching the girl inappropriately. (Representational Image)

40 stray dogs killed by civic body in Telangana, 4 officials suspended

‘We have registered a case under section 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act,’ Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police Siddipet said. (Photo: File)

Shopian encounter huge success, terrorists killed were IS-inspired: DGP Dilbagh Singh

‘They were wanted in a number of terror-related incidents, all of them were locals from Pulwama and Shopian. A large quantity of arms and ammunition and other incriminating information has been recovered from their possession,’ DGP Dilbagh Singh said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham