Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 24 Jun 2019 ‘Situation bet ...
Nation, Crime

‘Situation better than 2018’: Delhi police denies Kejriwal’s claim of rising crimes

ANI
Published Jun 24, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the rising crime rate in Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed concern over growing crimes, stating that the city is witnessing a 'dangerous spurt' in serious crimes. (Photo: File)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed concern over growing crimes, stating that the city is witnessing a 'dangerous spurt' in serious crimes. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed concern over growing crimes, stating that the city is witnessing a 'dangerous spurt' in serious crimes.

Slamming the Delhi Police for the alleged increase in crime rate, Kejriwal asked, "Whose door should be knocked for the safety and security of Delhiites?"

 

"Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in the last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for the safety and security of Delhiites?" the Chief Minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The tweet, which seems to be a sharp attack on the Central government over the present law and order situation in Delhi, comes after bodies of an elderly couple and their caretaker was found with their throats slit at a house in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Sunday morning.

Soon after Kejriwal's tweet, Delhi Police responded on the microblogging site claiming that heinous crimes in the city were in fact down by 10 per cent in comparison to 2018.

"No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10 per cent this year compared to 2018. Similarly, heinous crimes committed against senior citizens also down by 22 per cent due to preventive efforts of Delhi Police," the tweet read.

"Also, two of the three incidents of murder which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is referring have been committed by family members or persons living in the house. Both cases are solved and accused arrested. In the Vasant Vihar case also entry is friendly and police has vital leads," it added.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the rising crime rate in Delhi.

"Law and order situation has dropped to a very pathetic level in Delhi. Nine murders have taken place in the past 24 hours. Also, close to 200 gunshots have been reported in the last 30 days. The BJP and all its elected MPs in Delhi are responsible for this," Atishi told ANI.

"We have given 24 hours time to BJP to explain the responsibilities of Home Ministry, LG and Delhi MPs. Criminals know that they can easily escape after committing a crime. Now people are afraid of their safety even inside their houses," she added.

...
Tags: delhi, police, arvind kejriwal, bjp, crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The deficiency in these two subdivisions was 100 per cent until June 9, but it went down to 50 and 26 per cent respectively. (Photo: File)

Acute water crisis: 80% reservoirs across India have below normal storage

According to officials, it is likely that the Reserve Bank of India could further lower lending rates to provide more room to commercial banks for cheaper loans. (Photo: File)

Sitharaman's first budget likely to focus on economic growth, unemployment

Earlier, a PIL was also filed stating the extensive wedding preparations were damaging the environment. (Photo: ANI)

U'khand: Dual Gupta-weddings leave Auli with tons of garbage

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday began a statewide over actue water crisis issue. (Photo: File)

Water crisis in TN: Stalin joins protest; DMK gives notice in Lok Sabha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman falls asleep in Air Canada flight, wakes up alone in dark

According to the post, Adams was flying from Quebec to Toronto Pearson International Airport when she fell asleep, aided by the fact that she'd ended up with a whole row of seats to herself. (Representational Image)
 

Elephants beat the heat with watermelon and cucumbers

The challenge before the centre is to protect a toothless and blind 70-year-old female elephant named Suji. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Meryl Streep receives heartfelt birthday wishes from 'Big Little Lies' co-stars

Meryl Streep with her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars. (Photo: AP)
 

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

Team India has four more games to play before the semi-finals and insurers are hoping there are no wash-outs because of their liability surfaces when a match is called off or disrupted due to rains. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

16-year-old Andhra girl locked, raped for 5 days by 6 including 3 minors

All six accused have been arrested from different parts of the state and police said they are further investigating the case. (Representational Image)

Kozhikode: Drug peddlers entrap students as carriers

As carries the risk for them to get caught is less. Gradually they invite their companion into this chain. Law enforcers had seized LSD, cocaine, MDMA, heroin and ganja from students.

Hyderabad: Phone, bike lead police to 2 thieves

One of the burglars dropped his phone inside the house while escaping. They also abandoned their bike. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Kid run over as tipper rolls back

Muskan was right behind the vehicle when this happened and got run over. The heavy vehicle stopped only after hitting an autorickshaw behind it. Muskan received critical bleeding injuries and died on the spot, the police said. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: 50-year-old misbehaves with his niece

About a week ago, Reddy’s younger sister sent her daughter, 19, to spend some time with him and Sathish. Reddy would lock her in his room every time he and Sathish went to the hospital. During the night, he would touch her inappropriately.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham