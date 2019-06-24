Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 24 Jun 2019 60-yr-old neighbour ...
Nation, Crime

60-yr-old neighbour molested minor in Telangana's Medchal, held

ANI
Published Jun 24, 2019, 10:09 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 10:10 am IST
A case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 of the POCSO Act has been registered.
The accused was identified as Venkataiah. (Photo: ANI)
 The accused was identified as Venkataiah. (Photo: ANI)

Medchal: A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl here in Medchal, police said. The incident occurred on June 22.

The accused was identified as Venkataiah.

 

While speaking to ANI, Circle Inspector of Jawaharnagar police station, Saidulu, said: "A seven-year-old girl, who is studying in 2nd standard, was playing outside her residence on June 22. Her neighbour Venkataiah took her to the roof of his residence and tried to molest her. The incident was noticed by the locals and they caught the man and tied him to a pole and informed the matter to us."

As soon as the complaint was received, police immediately reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

The girl was sent for a medical check-up and later handed over to her parents.

A case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 of the POCSO Act has been registered.

The accused has been sent to judicial remand.

...
Tags: molest, pocso, neighbour, man, minor
Location: India, Telangana, Medchal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The deficiency in these two subdivisions was 100 per cent until June 9, but it went down to 50 and 26 per cent respectively. (Photo: File)

Acute water crisis: 80% reservoirs across India have below normal storage

According to officials, it is likely that the Reserve Bank of India could further lower lending rates to provide more room to commercial banks for cheaper loans. (Photo: File)

Sitharaman's first budget likely to focus on economic growth, unemployment

Earlier, a PIL was also filed stating the extensive wedding preparations were damaging the environment. (Photo: ANI)

U'khand: Dual Gupta-weddings leave Auli with tons of garbage

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday began a statewide over actue water crisis issue. (Photo: File)

Water crisis in TN: Stalin joins protest; DMK gives notice in Lok Sabha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman falls asleep in Air Canada flight, wakes up alone in dark

According to the post, Adams was flying from Quebec to Toronto Pearson International Airport when she fell asleep, aided by the fact that she'd ended up with a whole row of seats to herself. (Representational Image)
 

Elephants beat the heat with watermelon and cucumbers

The challenge before the centre is to protect a toothless and blind 70-year-old female elephant named Suji. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Meryl Streep receives heartfelt birthday wishes from 'Big Little Lies' co-stars

Meryl Streep with her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars. (Photo: AP)
 

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

Team India has four more games to play before the semi-finals and insurers are hoping there are no wash-outs because of their liability surfaces when a match is called off or disrupted due to rains. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Brothers arrested in Delhi for raping 22-year-old for 4 days

A case has been registered and further probe is on. (Representational Image)

‘Situation better than 2018’: Delhi police denies Kejriwal’s claim of rising crimes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed concern over growing crimes, stating that the city is witnessing a 'dangerous spurt' in serious crimes. (Photo: File)

16-year-old Andhra girl locked, raped for 5 days by 6 including 3 minors

All six accused have been arrested from different parts of the state and police said they are further investigating the case. (Representational Image)

Kozhikode: Drug peddlers entrap students as carriers

As carries the risk for them to get caught is less. Gradually they invite their companion into this chain. Law enforcers had seized LSD, cocaine, MDMA, heroin and ganja from students.

Hyderabad: Phone, bike lead police to 2 thieves

One of the burglars dropped his phone inside the house while escaping. They also abandoned their bike. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham