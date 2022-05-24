MLC Anantha Babu arrested, confesses to murder in twisted tale

KAKINADA: Amid protests by political parties and Schedule Castes organisations, Ruling YSRC MLC Anantha Satya Udaya Bhaskar alias Babu (47) was arrested on Monday on the charge of murdering his ex-car driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam on May 19.

He was produced before the Special Mobile Judicial First Class Magistrate Judge C Janaki on Monday for remand.

Kakinada DSP Ravindranath Babu told the media at night that the MLC has confessed to have committed the crime.

He said the arrest was made based on a complaint from Nooka Ratnam, the mother of deceased Subrahmanyam. She alleged that her son was murdered after he was taken away from home by the MLC.

The DSP said the police arrested the accused Anantha within 24 hours and produced before the court. A case was registered against him under Section 302, 201 R/w 34 IPC, Sec.3 (1) (s) and Section 3(2) (V) of SC and ST (POA) Act 1989.

Kakinada DSP Bhimarao has been appointed as the investigation officer.

As per the MLC's confessional statement that the police referred to, “On May 19, at 8pm, Subrahmanyam consumed liquor at Srinagar area. By 10am, when he came to the road, Anantha Babu was going on the road by his car. He saw Subrahmanyam and called him. Both took tiffin near Janmabhoomi Park and later they went to Anantha Babu’s house at Sriram Nagar."

"Before allowing Subrahmanyam to exit from the car, Anantha told him that his (Subrahmanyam) mother Nukaratnam was suffering as he was consuming a lot of liquor," police said, quoting the MLC.

“I will not keep silent, if you consume liquor again,” Anantha Babu claimed to have told Subramanyam.

“The MLC also asked the ex-driver to pay him back the Rs 20,000 he had borrowed from him. Subrahmanyam told Anantha Babu he would clear his debt soon. In the process, a verbal fight took place between the two. Expressing anger, Anantha Babu caught Subrahmanyam by his neck and threw him to a distance. Subrahmanyam fell on a grill. Subrahmanyam again revolted against Anantha Babu and the MLC again raised him and threw him. Then, Subrahmanyam fell on the drainage system and had head injury,” police quoted the MLC as saying in his confession statement.

“Then the MLC carried Subrahmanyam in his car to the hospital. On the way, Subrahmanyam drank water.” “Meanwhile, the MLC noticed Subrahmanyam was dead. To create it as an accident, he was taken to a dumping yard and the MLC inflicted more injuries on him. Then the MLC phoned the family members of Subrahmanyam and he was taken to a private hospital where the death was declared,” the police said quoting from the confession report from the MLC.

“MLC Anantha Babu carried the body in his car and wanted to hand it over to the family members. But, the family members refused to accept the body and demanded of him to give the facts as to what had happened. Then, Anantha Babu fled from the spot in a scooter,’’ DSP Ravindrababu said.

14-day remand for MLC in the murder case. And he was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail.