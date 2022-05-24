Nation Crime 24 May 2022 Kerala: Two PFI lead ...
Nation, Crime

Kerala: Two PFI leaders booked over minor boy's provocative slogans

ANI
Published May 24, 2022, 11:53 am IST
Updated May 24, 2022, 11:53 am IST
Police registered case against the PFI Alappuzha district president, secretary and other identifiable persons under section 153A of the IPC
A video showing a child shouting hate slogans, during a PFI march, against people belonging to Hindu and Christian communities in Kerala went viral.
 A video showing a child shouting hate slogans, during a PFI march, against people belonging to Hindu and Christian communities in Kerala went viral.

Alappuzha: After launching a preliminary investigation into a purported video in which alleged provocative slogans were being raised by a minor boy during a march by the Popular Front of India, Kerala Police on Tuesday informed that they have registered a case against PFI Alappuzha district president Nawas Vandanam and District Secretary Mujeeb in the matter.

The police registered a case against the PFI Alappuzha district president, secretary and other identifiable persons under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

 

Kerala Police further said that an activist of the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been taken into custody in connection with a viral video showing a child shouting hate slogans against people belonging to Hindu and Christian communities in Kerala, officials informed on Tuesday.

Kerala Police on Monday said that they have begun investigating a viral video in which a boy is seen raising a provocative slogan allegedly at a Popular Front of India (PFI) march.

"The video came to our notice and we are examining where this happened," said the police.

 

According to PFI officials, they had a set of official slogans during a march in Alappuzha on Saturday. "This slogan was not among them. A lot of workers from various places attended the march. When volunteers noticed this slogan, they prevented raising that slogan," said PFI officials.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

...
Tags: popular front of india, hate slogan
Location: India, Kerala, Allappuzha (Alleppey)


Latest From Nation

Punjab health Minister Vijay Singla (Wikipedia)

Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked over corruption charges

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi forms 3 groups to chart road ahead for party

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Quad leaders summit meeting, at Kantei Palace, in Tokyo, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PIB/PTI Photo)

Quad moving ahead with a constructive agenda for Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

The speaker Sitaram (in picture) also sought stoppage of eight pairs of long-distance superfast trains at Srikakulam Road station. Satpathy responded saying the demand will be addressed soon. — DC file image

Andhra Pradesh’s second steel rail bridge at Srikakulam Road



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Blast in Jammu, ahead of PM's visit; Ten militants killed

A security officer patrols near the site of an attack in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Clashes hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; CM calls for peace

Ruckus in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area (ANI)

Homes razed after mob in Assam sets police station afire

Batadrava police station set on fire on Saturday (PTI)

Inter-faith marriage: Man killed by wife's family in Hyderabad

Relatives of the deceased. (Image via ANI)

Khalistan flags incident: Himachal seals borders, police on high alert

ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges and District SPs have been directed to seal all interstate borders/barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts i.e. hotels and sarais etc. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->