Nation Crime 24 May 2021 Two illegal Covid ho ...
Nation, Crime

Two illegal Covid hospitals in Khammam sealed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 24, 2021, 12:49 am IST
Updated May 24, 2021, 12:49 am IST
Coronavirus treatment license of one hospital cancelled
However, the District Task Force Committee appointed to check irregularities in private hospitals over charging of enormous fee, found that Prasanthi Hospital was treating many more Covid-19 patients. (Representational Image/PTI)
 However, the District Task Force Committee appointed to check irregularities in private hospitals over charging of enormous fee, found that Prasanthi Hospital was treating many more Covid-19 patients. (Representational Image/PTI)

KHAMMAM: Two private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients illegally have been sealed and license of another private hospital for treating those affected by Coronavirus has been cancelled.

As per details available, the 80-bed Prasanthi Hospital had been given permission to treat 20 Coronavirus patients.

 

However, the District Task Force Committee appointed to check irregularities in private hospitals over charging of enormous fee, found that Prasanthi Hospital was treating many more Covid-19 patients. As a result, the permission given to the hospital for treating Coronavirus patients has been cancelled for violation of government rules.

The Task Force team led by ACP Ramunujam and comprising district medical and health officer Malathi and Indian Medical Association secretary Kurapati Pradeep also found that two private hospitals – New Hope and Ganesh – have been extending Covid-19 treatment without getting any permission or license from the government.

 

Following this, the two hospitals have been sealed and 50 Covid-19 patients being treated there shifted to other hospitals.

It is estimated that Prasanthi, New Hope and Ganesh hospitals had collected over Rs. 5 crore from patients by illegal means. Taskforce ACP said that they will continue maintaining their vigil over private hospitals that are treating Coronavirus patients with the permission of government. Strict action will be taken if any complaints are received against them, he said.

It may be recalled that Dr. Syam Kumar of a private hospital had been booked under various sections of IPC including 302 for administering duplicate Remdesivir injection to a patient five days ago.

 

 

...
Tags: prasanthi hospital, covid hospital sealed, acp ramunujam, new hope, ganesh
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Cyclone Yaas, which is gathering strength in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coast between Odisha’s Paradip and Sagar Island in West Bengal by May 26. (Photo: India Meteorological Department)

Cyclone 'Yaas' set to be 'Very Severe'; IAF ready with 11 aircrafts, 25 choppers

Pandit Nehru bus stand appears deserted during COVID curfew during in Vijayawada. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Partial curfew improves Covid situation in north Andhra

Food, e-commerce and essential delivery agents will be allowed, provided they produce proof of takeaway orders and deliveries. (Photo: DC/Surenderreddy Singireddy)

After Saturday fiasco, top cops streamline lockdown norms in Hyderabad

The CBSE has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Class 12 exams likely between July-September in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in Chhatrasal murder case

Olympics medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar who have been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (PTI)

RSS worker murder: 8 SDPI activists held in Kerala

Tension had been brewing in the area following a march organised by the SDPI recently in protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Kerala visit. (Representational image)

AP forms religious tolerance panels at state, district levels to restore peace

Das said both state-level and district-level committees would meet whenever any breach of religious amity occurred, in order to initiate measures and curb recurrence of such incidents. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

Hyderabadi thrashed by US consulate staffer over car deal

While the brothers were waiting outside the Consulate by the car, Kaminsky came charging at them with an iron baton and beat them up, causing bleeding injuries, complaint alleged. — Representational image/PTI

Couple from Madanapalle discharged from Vizag mental hospital

A police team including sub-inspector and five police constables from Madanapalle have come to Vizag city and taken Purushottam Naidu and Padmaja into their custody. — By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham