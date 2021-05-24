Two illegal Covid hospitals in Khammam sealed

However, the District Task Force Committee appointed to check irregularities in private hospitals over charging of enormous fee, found that Prasanthi Hospital was treating many more Covid-19 patients. (Representational Image/PTI)

KHAMMAM: Two private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients illegally have been sealed and license of another private hospital for treating those affected by Coronavirus has been cancelled.

As per details available, the 80-bed Prasanthi Hospital had been given permission to treat 20 Coronavirus patients.

However, the District Task Force Committee appointed to check irregularities in private hospitals over charging of enormous fee, found that Prasanthi Hospital was treating many more Covid-19 patients. As a result, the permission given to the hospital for treating Coronavirus patients has been cancelled for violation of government rules.

The Task Force team led by ACP Ramunujam and comprising district medical and health officer Malathi and Indian Medical Association secretary Kurapati Pradeep also found that two private hospitals – New Hope and Ganesh – have been extending Covid-19 treatment without getting any permission or license from the government.

Following this, the two hospitals have been sealed and 50 Covid-19 patients being treated there shifted to other hospitals.

It is estimated that Prasanthi, New Hope and Ganesh hospitals had collected over Rs. 5 crore from patients by illegal means. Taskforce ACP said that they will continue maintaining their vigil over private hospitals that are treating Coronavirus patients with the permission of government. Strict action will be taken if any complaints are received against them, he said.

It may be recalled that Dr. Syam Kumar of a private hospital had been booked under various sections of IPC including 302 for administering duplicate Remdesivir injection to a patient five days ago.