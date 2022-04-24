New gadgets to detect drug abuse

Hyderabad: The city police are evaluating drug analyzers, gadgets that can quickly establish the use of narcotics and psychotropic substances by people. With increasing incidences of substance abuse, the police are actively considering introducing analyzers to catch drug users.

“Some manufacturers of drug analyzers approached us and demonstrated their products. We are still experimenting with different equipment. Though there is a need for drug analyzers, they should be accurate as the readings will be taken as evidence for further investigation,” Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand told Deccan Chronicle.

“We are studying the accuracy of the readings of different analysers, especially some German ones,” he said adding, “We are in early stages of this process.”

Agreeing on the need for such analyzers, Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda commissioner of police, said: “Ideally, the manufacturers should understand the drug menace in the state. It would be good if such equipment can be procured. If they come forward to offer the products on a no-profit basis, that would be even better.”

Two companies, one from the United Kingdom and another from Germany, have recently demonstrated their drug analyzers to the city police, and drug investigating agencies.

Each analyzer is priced at about Rs 8 lakh, with the blood test expected to cost a little more than Rs 1,000.

The drug analyzers will be used during the preliminary investigation. Blood samples of suspected drug consumers will be used as exhibits-cum-evidence during the prosecution, sources in the police revealed.

A police official further said that the analysers would be of great help during frisking. The equipment can also be during raids on gatherings where drug consumption is suspected.