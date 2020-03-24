Nation Crime 24 Mar 2020 People yet to take h ...
Nation, Crime

People yet to take health restrictions seriously

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKHSITH
Published Mar 24, 2020, 9:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 10:21 pm IST
Many found flouting norms like social distancing, wearing masks
A policeman beats a motorcyclist who was out on the street of the Old City of Hyderabad when the lockdown restrictions were eased on Tuesday morning. — P. Surendra
Hyderabad: Day three of the curfew still saw irresponsible people who violated all Covid-19 preventive measures like social distancing, wearing face masks, and staying indoors.

A large number of people gathered near the Narayanguda but it did not attract the attention of police vehicles stationed 100 metres from the location.

 

Five people had gathered near a bus stop at the GHMC headquarters near Tank Bund. Asked what why they replied it was to chat about the coronavirus and how the world is being affected. People were reluctant to move even after confrontation with the security staff. Ironically, none of them wore face masks or maintained social distance.

At GHMC headquarters, the canteen owners were interacting with the staff, offering tea and a place to sit to have lunch brought from home. Over 20 people were gathered in one place. A canteen owner said airily, "God will take us all one day, is that a reason to worry about the coronavirus and lock down the canteen?"

When Deccan Chronicle tried to take up the matter with higher authorities at the headquarters, employees in GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and additional commissioner (sanitation) Rahul Raj’s cabin said they would not allow the press in and to post the issue to the public relations officer.

