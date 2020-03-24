A novel corona murder, first of its kind

Ooty: Hours before the promulgation of 144 CrPC to combat Coronavirus,

the famous Tamil Nadu hill centre witnessed a death of a different kind as a feud overtalk of social distancing in the face of the virus threat led to the murder of a man in Ooty.

Two men suddenly turned foes over the Coronavirus issue that ultimately ended in a murder. Jothimani (44), a worker in the municipal market, went to a tea shop as usual on MS lane to have tea on Tuesday morning around 10.30 am.

He picked up what seemed a friendly enough argument with one Devadass (40), from Palakad who works in the tea shop. They were said to have known each other quite well.

Jothimani asked Devadass to keep his distance and ridiculed him saying he was from Kerala and might beinfected with “Corona”. This led to a heated argument between the two which ended with Devadass stabbing Jothimani on his neck with a knife. Jothimani succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital. The Town East Police registered a case and arrested Devadass.