Nation Crime 24 Feb 2022 CBI conducts multipl ...
Nation, Crime

CBI conducts multiple searches at locations of NIT director

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 24, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2022, 7:27 am IST
Officials seized incriminatory documents and other valuable material during the searches
CBI office
 CBI office

Hyderabad: Intensifying their investigations into bribery charges against C Suryaprakash Rao, director of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tadepalligudem, and other staff from the institute, CBI officials on Wednesday conducted searches at different places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Officials seized incriminatory documents and other valuable material during the searches.

 

According to CBI officials, Rao had obtained illegal gratification from SS Caterers, the food catering service provider for NIT AP, N Vishnu Murthy, and Dhana Lakshmi, associate professor at NIT Puducherry.

CBI officials registered cases against Rao, DirDhana Lakshmi, Nerella Subrahmanyam, N Vishnu Murthy and Vidya Nikethan.

Information revealed that Rao was a guide to N Vishnu Murthy, while he was doing Ph. D from NIT, Warangal had demanded and received Rs 1.5lakh and a treadmill to award the degree. When Vishnu Murthy worked as an associate professor in Sri Vidya Niketan, Tirupathi from June 2017 to July 2018, he received a total of Rs 2.04 lakh from the caterer. On the instruction of Surya Prakash Rao, Vishnu Murthy transferred Rs 2 lakh to the account of Mary Rathna, elder sister of Ranjit, a close friend of Vishnu Murthy. Ranjit withdrew the amount and gave it to Ch Venkata Padmaja, the wife of Suryaprakash Rao, who was staying at Kazipet in Warangal.

 

CBI officials said that Vishnu Murthy received Rs 5.5 lakh from Dhana Lakshmi for getting a posting at NIT Puducherry.

NIR director took bribe for giving top jobs

Director of the Andhra Pradesh National Institute of Technology (NIT) C Suryaprakash Rao had violated rules in the appointment of Ram Prasad as their PRO. Prasad was paid a monthly salary of Rs 50,000. The post is not sanctioned by the institute.

CBI officials registered cases against Rao, and several from NIT, including Ram Prasad, Annapurna Chekkapalli, Gopala Krishna Kapaka, V.V. Suresh Babu, and Veeresh Kumar.

 

Rao is accused of misusing his official position and illegally appointing unqualified candidates for various posts in NIT, Andhra Pradesh.

"Ram Prasad worked as the PRO from December 3 2018 to November 1 2019 during which period he drew Rs 5.5 lakh as salary. Investigating officials said that one Annapurna Chekkapalli was appointed as superintendent after being given a four-year age relaxation. Suresh Babu was appointed as a junior assistant in NIT AP after 13-year age relaxation. It was similar to how  Veeresh Kumar, an old student of Suryaprakash Rao, was appointed as an assistant professor in NIT, AP, with an age relaxation.

 

...
Tags: national institute of technology (nit)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Hijab row: Students ask govt to postpone exams till High Court judgement

A wholesale vendor displays Rapid Antigen Test kits at his outlet in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India reports less than 15,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, active cases decline

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the inauguration. (Photo: Twitter/@sarbanandsonwal)

Shipbuilding centre inaugurated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Visakhapatnam

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Karnataka CM Bommai calls for temple tourism, advocates reforms in shrine management



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

J&K court asks police to register FIR against BJP leader

News

Karnataka: Petitioner in hijab case claims Sangh Parivar goons attacked her brother

According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi (Twitter)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)

Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC orders actor Dileep to hand over his mobile phone

Actor Dileep (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->