Nation Crime 24 Feb 2020 NIA searches at 25 l ...
Nation, Crime

NIA searches at 25 locations in TN, Karnataka in ISIS-related cases

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2020, 9:15 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2020, 9:15 pm IST
Cases have been registered against several persons under the UAPA Act
in this Dec. 21, 2019, photo, Islamic State (ISIS) militants either arrested or surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to the media in Kabul, Afghanistan, A United Nations report says Afghanistan passed a grim milestone with more than 100,000 civilians killed or hurt in the last 10 years since the international body began documenting casualties in a war that has raged for 18 years. (Photo | AP/PTI)
 in this Dec. 21, 2019, photo, Islamic State (ISIS) militants either arrested or surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to the media in Kabul, Afghanistan, A United Nations report says Afghanistan passed a grim milestone with more than 100,000 civilians killed or hurt in the last 10 years since the international body began documenting casualties in a war that has raged for 18 years. (Photo | AP/PTI)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in three cases relating to the dreaded terror group ISIS, officials said.

In Tamil Nadu, searches were conducted at 10 locations including one each in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Thoothukudi; three in Salem  and four in Cuddalore, an NIA spokesperson said.

 

The first case was registered by the premier investigation agency in January this year under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act against 10 accused, the spokesperson said.

Pachaiyappan of Kanchipuram, Rajesh of Chennai, Anbarasan of Salem Rural, Abdul Rahman and Liaqat Ali of Salem besides Haneef Khan, Imran Khan, Mohammed Zaid, Ejas Pasha and Hussain Sherif of Bangalore were accused of conspiring with ISIS member Khaja Moideen of Cuddalore for carrying out unlawful activities and committing terrorist acts in the country by procuring illegal arms, for furthering the objectives of the proscribed terror group.

During searches at the houses of the accused, 16 SIM cards and two internet dongles besides documents and books have been seized, the NIA spokesperson said.

The second case ‘ISIS Khaja Moideen Module ‘ was registered by the NIA in January this year under relevant provisions of the IPC, Arms Act and UA(P) Act.

Abdul Samad, Khaja Moideen, Syed Ali Navas and Jaffer Ali besides their associates were named by the NIA for the conspiracy to carrying out terrorist attacks in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) to further the objectives of ISIS.

During searches at the houses of the arrested accused, four laptops, one tablet, two mobile phones and three SIM cards besides certain documents including books supporting violent jihad have been seized, the NIA said.

In Karnataka, the NIA carried out searches at 15 locations in Bengaluru and Kolar in connection with an investigation of a case ‘ISIS Al Hind Module’  in the houses of arrested and absconding accused and office of Al-Hind Trust.

During searches, a number of digital devices including 9 mobile phones, 5 SIM cards, 1 laptop, 2 hard discs, 4 CDs/DVDs, 18 books, 1 auto-rickshaw, firecrackers and other incriminating documents were seized, the spokesperson said.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy of killing Hindu leaders, creating communal riots and to carry out "anti-national" activities by forming a terrorist gang inspired by ISIS.

The members of the terrorist gang conducted meetings at Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and propagated ISIS ideology, procured arms and ammunition and other incriminating material for executing their plans, the official said.

In this case, five accused Mehaboob Pasha, Mohammed Mansoor Ali Khan, Saleem Khan, Zabiulla, Syed Azmathulla were arrested while others are absconding.

The seized items will be submitted before the jurisdictional NIA Special Courts at Chennai and Bengaluru and the digital devices subjected to cyber forensic examination, the spokesperson said.

...
Tags: anti-isis war, islamic state (isis), nia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

In this file photo, Indian Air Force soldiers march past the C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft during the Indian Air Force day parade at the Hindon air base on the outskirts of New Delhi. The aircraft will be used to evacuate Wuhan of Indian citizens on Thursday, Feb 27, 2020. (Photo | AP)

India to send aircraft on Feb 26 to bring back citizens from Wuhan as China gives nod

Women at a sit-in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), near Jafrabad metro station in East Delhi, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi clashes: Metro shuts 5 stations on Pink Line, 3 on Yellow, 1 on Violet Line

The message Trump wrote in the book at Sabarmati Ashram.

Trump forgot Gandhi, so here’s what they gave him

A poster telling people how to identify a scam (Photo | Twitter)

Scammer posing as MP governor sought cash transfer, two BJP MLAs tell police



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Scammer posing as MP governor sought cash transfer, two BJP MLAs tell police

A poster telling people how to identify a scam (Photo | Twitter)

Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles

Combination pictures of Maninder Singh Sahi, posted on GoFundMe.

Vizianagaram: Man kills son over rooster death

The rooster died while drowning in the water. Kanta Rao’s 22-year-old son, Majjiswara Rao, who came to the pond, was shocked to see the rooster dead. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Jewllery looted from two house break-ins

The burglars entered the house by breaking open the lock on the front door, opened the almirah and stole about 20 tolas of gold ornaments.

Hyderabad: Drunk driving claims lives of three youths

M. Kalyan, who was wearing a seat belt, survived in the fatal accident.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham