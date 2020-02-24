Nation Crime 24 Feb 2020 Indian shot dead at ...
Nation, Crime

Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2020, 8:28 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2020, 8:28 am IST
Maninder Singh Sahi, a cashier at a 7-Eleven store in LA county, had moved to the US six months ago
Combination pictures of Maninder Singh Sahi, posted on GoFundMe.
Washington: A masked assailant shot dead an Indian national Maninder Singh Sahi at a grocery store in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday, local police said. Maninder, who had turned 31 last month, was married and a father of two.

Hailing from Karnal, Sahi had arrived in the US less than six months ago and had sought political asylum.

 

He was working at a 7-Eleven grocery store in Whittier City in the Los Angeles County of California.

The only earning member of his family, Sahi used to send money to his wife and two children back home, his relatives in the US said.

According to the Whittier Police Department, the incident occurred at 5.43 am Saturday.

Preliminarily, it appears the suspect entered the store with a semi-automatic handgun with the intent to commit a robbery.

“For unknown reasons the suspect fired the handgun killing the clerk,” the police said releasing a picture of the suspect.

“The suspect fled the location and is outstanding at this time. There were two customers inside the store, both were uninjured. The suspect is described as a male black adult approximately 506-507. Suspect had his face partially covered and was wearing a dark hoody with a gray hoody underneath,” police said.

The victim's brother here has set up a GoFundMe Page to raise money so that the body of deceased Maninder could be taken back to India.

"He left behind, his parents, his wife and 2 small children, ages 5 and 9. I am seeking assistance to help send his body back to India so his wife and kids can view him one last time,” his brother wrote in Go Fund Me page on Sunday.

Tags: maninder singh sahi, karnal, gofundme, los angeles, whittier city
Location: India, Haryana, Karnal


Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
